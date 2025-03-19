I Tried the Mel Robbins “Million Dollar Morning Routine”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mel Robbins, author and motivational podcast host, recently went viral for her idea and bestselling book, The Let Them Theory. In it, she discusses a tool for deeper and more meaningful relationships. She suggests that the key to bridging emotional distance and freeing oneself from frustration and anxiety is to discard the idea that one can control the people around them. If you just “let them” be who they are and then turn the focus back inward on the thing you can control — your response — you can remedy any underlying tension or resentment that’s taking up your mental and emotional energy.

The Let Them Theory was my introduction to Mel Robbins, and after I started listening to her podcast, I found another great bit of research-based advice that she has shared with the world. Mel calls it her “Million Dollar Morning Routine.” It has five easy steps, and I decided that I needed to try it out. As someone who is chronically sleepy but also finds her mornings to be her most productive hours, I was desperate to add some structure to the beginning of my day. Today, I’ll share Mel’s morning routine and my experience after following it. Before we begin, it’s important to note one last thing: this routine must take place in its entirety before you look at your phone. Tough, I know, but read on to find out why I think Mel may be right about this one.

Step one: The 5 second rule

So let me be real for a second: it has been months, nay, years since I have managed to wake up at my first alarm. I love a good snooze button, and it has become a habit to snooze once (or twice, or three times) before actually getting out of bed in the morning. Embarrassingly enough, I’ve even started setting my alarm earlier in an effort to remain on time without sacrificing my snoozes. And while it works fine most of the time, Mel Robbins challenges us to do better.

That’s why the first step of the “Million Dollar Morning Routine” is to get up as soon as your alarm goes off. Mel suggests that if you’re struggling with this step, you should try using the “5 Second Rule”: when your alarm goes off, count backward from five. When you reach one, plant your feet on the floor and get up to turn off your alarm. Mel shares that the countdown method can break the inertia of your sleepy morning and prevent you from procrastinating living your life. Better yet, it’s a way to prove that you can honor your commitments, especially the ones you make to yourself. By getting up when you promised yourself you would, you’re saying, “I’m someone whose time should be treated with respect, and that starts with me.”

When I tried out the “Million Dollar Morning Routine,” this step was absolutely the hardest part. But once I flopped out of bed and got my feet on the ground, that momentum carried me through the rest of the routine. And I have to say, it did feel nice to honor my past self by showing up for her the way I said I would.

STEP TWO: Make your bed

The second step of this process seems obvious, and hopefully, it’s already part of your morning routine. If, however, you don’t always make your bed after getting up, you’re not alone. I spent many of my teenage years fighting with my mom about this particular habit because “why would I make my bed if I’m just going to get back into it tonight?”

Teenagers, right? Sorry, Mom!

Mel shares that making your bed is one small, productive win that can kick off your morning on the right foot. And I have to say, it did feel like a small victory to get this done right away. Plus, it helps ensure that you don’t hop right back into bed after turning off your alarm. Two birds, one stone! When I tried this part of the routine, I realized how good it can feel to walk back into my room later in the day to a made bed.

Step three: the High 5 habit

You’re going to have to hear me out about the next part of the “Million Dollar Morning Routine.” It’s called the “High 5 Habit,” and it goes like this: you walk into your bathroom after getting up with your alarm and making your bed. You take a look in the mirror. Some negative thoughts may pop into your head: “Ugh, my hair looks like a mess,” “I can’t believe I’m breaking out again,” “How did I get home last?!” This is okay, and it’s normal. Let the thoughts happen. But then, before you go on with brushing your teeth or hair, raise a hand and give your mirror-self a high 5.

This was my favorite part of the routine. I know it’s cringe, but I happen to love being cringe. Honestly, cringe people have more fun. But if you feel a little silly, that’s okay. Mel shares her reason for including this step: she says that your brain associates high 5s with positivity, joy, and support, and if you high 5 yourself, your brain will automatically assume that you’ve done something right, which you have! You got up this morning, and cheers to that!

By making a small physical show of support for yourself, you can begin to appreciate your mind for its ever-stimulating presence and your body for getting you where you need to go. The “High 5 Habit” allows you to begin your morning feeling encouraged by the most important person in your life: you!

Step four: Move your body, move your mind

If you are intimidated by step four, you are not alone. I, too, did not feel ready to tackle a full-body workout and hour-long meditation first thing in the morning. Thankfully, neither of those things is required for step four of this morning routine. Mel suggests that even 10 minutes of exercise and a few moments of mindfulness can fulfill this step!

During my trial run of the “Million Dollar Morning Routine,” I went for a short run, followed a yoga YouTube video, and then answered a few gratitude journal prompts. Getting out the door was tough, but breathing some fresh air early in the morning was honestly so refreshing. Getting my blood pumping helped to clear any morning anxiety that I awoke with, and journaling helped me center my intentions for the day. Plus, after starting my day with exercise, the rest of my day was free to devote to other priorities.

Mel believes that exercise and mindfulness are key to happiness and productivity. I found that step four of the “Million Dollar Morning Routine” left me feeling energized, focused, and ready to take on my to-do list.

Step Five: Make progress

Have you ever chased a huge goal for days, months, even years, and then when you finally reach it, you’re left feeling kind of…empty?

Mel Robbins explains that people often feel more fulfilled, energized, and happy when they simply make progress on a goal and underwhelmed when they actually complete it. That’s why she recommends that, for the last step of this morning routine, you pick something on your to-do list and simply make progress on it. Start finding sources for that research paper! Pick a topic for your presentation! Read the introduction of that textbook chapter! Do the first problem of your math assignment!

There is so much joy to be found in the journey, and feeling pressured to get something done immediately is no fun. When I tried out the “Million Dollar Morning Routine,” I had been procrastinating grocery shopping. That morning, I sat down and found two recipes I wanted to try then made a grocery list. I didn’t make it to the store until the next day, but getting over the hump on that dreaded task was a huge win for the morning.

My final thoughTs

I highly recommend trying out this routine for yourself whenever you feel like it’s time for a reset. You may find that one or multiple of the habits are worth keeping around! I, for one, have made my bed in the morning every day since this trial run, and I’ve been using the “5 Second Rule” to stave off snoozing my alarm and other forms of procrastination.

A note on phone usage: it was crazy how many times I found myself reaching for my phone while trying to complete this routine! However, I decided to stay true to the rules and refrain until I had completed all five steps. The experience helped confirm that I am definitely addicted to my phone. But I have to say, it did feel refreshing to power off, at least for a morning.

Overall, I am so glad that I tried the Mel Robbins “Million Dollar Morning Routine!” It was absolutely so refreshing. With college busyness, it is difficult to make this routine happen every single day, but it has given me the tools to set up my morning for success on the days that I need to prioritize taking care of myself.