How to Channel Your Inner Rory Gilmore this Fall

While the leaves might not quite be shades of red and yellow yet, and it’s still ninety-five degrees outside, Trader Joe’s has released their pumpkin spice treats, which can only mean one thing: fall is approaching. So why not romanticize the upcoming season and embody Rory Gilmore, the most autumn-coded character we know and love? The Netflix series Gilmore Girls takes place during all seasons but depicts Rory in a way that just radiates fall energy. She thrives in the fall, and here are a few things you can do this season to elevate those mundane, everyday tasks and tap into your inner Rory Gilmore.

Fuel Up Like Rory

Let’s cut to the chase. The first thing needed to enhance your mornings (or nights, if you really want to be like Rory Gilmore) is the perfect cup of coffee. Whether that’s mastering your coffee routine at home with a classic drip coffee machine or ordering a latte topped with a beautiful foam design, implementing coffee into your everyday life is essential for the perfect fall. Explore coffee shops around town, find your favorite, and become a regular customer. Truly embrace the season by checking out the fall menu and treating yourself to a pumpkin spice latte. Nothing speaks autumn quite like it.

Hit Your Academic Stride

Once the coffee is secured, it’s time to channel that caffeine into your studies and become an academic weapon. Find a cozy study spot in the library, open those books, and get to work. Rory Gilmore never makes excuses; she’s in the top of her class and doesn’t pass up any opportunity to become involved in her school. Her humble approach to fierce competition doesn’t hinder her: it fuels her. Become the intellectual ace you always dreamed of being by working hard on the back end; don’t let your campus competitors get you down, and let the grades speak for themselves.

Dress the Part

Streamline your closet staples and look into purchasing some elevated basics this fall. You can’t go wrong with a pair of blue jeans and an oversized sweater to echo Rory’s effortless style. Find pieces that are comfortable but chic to make all your outfits look put together without sacrificing comfort. A skirt and a cardigan for a classy private school look or jeans and a long-sleeve top to emulate Rory’s tried-and-true while studying at Yale are two timeless combinations that will never fail to radiate the cozy and clean aesthetic you might be searching for this fall.

Get in the Mindset

A constant eagerness to learn is one of Rory Gilmore’s strongest traits. Succeeding in school is more than just getting good grades for Rory. In and outside of the classroom, Rory seeks ways to explore things beyond the surface-level teenage daydream. Her curiosity and passion for others shine brighter than any grade or activity that could be listed on a resume. Prioritize the way you care for others; living in a state of giving instead of receiving makes you feel more fulfilled.

Get Involved

Between The Franklin newspaper, the debate team, The Yale Daily News, and the Life and Death Brigade, it’s safe to say Rory was heavily involved both at Chilton and Yale. She is ambitious to involve herself in organizations that interest her, and through these activities, she develops meaningful relationships. Choose a few clubs and organizations to engage in early on in the semester, so that by springtime, you have new friends who share a common interest. Attend club meetings regularly to continue to foster those relationships, and later on, you may be eligible to hold a leadership position in a club you are passionate about.

So, grab your coffee, curl up in a chair, flip open your book, and romanticize the season the Rory way. After all, autumn isn’t just a season: it’s a state of mind.