A Coffee Lover’s Guide to Fort Worth (Part 1)

If you know anything about me, you know one of my biggest personality traits is my love and adoration for a quality latte. I’m always looking for an excuse to treat myself to a coffee, or finding a break in my schedule to escape to a local coffee shop. Now that we are fully into the fall months, I thought I would explore Fort Worth to find some of the best local coffee shops and share my thoughts.

And no, this was not an excuse for me to go to cute coffee shops and avoid all of my actual responsibilities. Definitely not.

Avoca Coffee Roasters

1311 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

COFFEE: 6/10

ATMOSPHERE: 7/10

Avoca Coffee Roasters is a solid option if you’re looking for a small and cozy coffee shop to lock in and study for hours or somewhere to grab a coffee and a quick bite to eat. The shop itself is a little smaller and darker than I expected, but it was perfect for a long debrief with my bestie.

I noticed there were garage doors by the couches and chairs, so I’m definitely looking forward to going back when the weather is perfect, and I can enjoy it while sipping on a latte and reading a fall book.

As for the coffee, I was slightly disappointed, but not so much that I wouldn’t go back. I ordered my signature vanilla latte, but I think the blend of the coffee beans overtook the vanilla. All to say, this won’t be my first choice when looking for a few hours of peace, but I will be returning soon!

Cherry Coffee Shop

1121 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

COFFEE: 7/10

ATMOSPHERE: 10/10

When you think about going to a cozy coffee shop and absolutely disconnecting from the outside world, this is the coffee shop you are thinking of. From the baristas to the furniture and ambiance music, this was one of the best experiences in a coffee shop I’ve ever had.

The coffee was pretty average, which is something I can settle for when they provide an atmosphere as warm as this. I also have to mention that this shop asks you if your order is for here or to-go, and gives you a corresponding drinking vessel. I think this added to the cozy/homey environment so much because it felt like I was at home on my own couch.

Match Point Coffee

3618 W 7th St B, Fort Worth, TX 76107

COFFEE: 9/10

ATMOSPHERE: 8/10

I feel like this is the secret gem of Fort Worth. I was slightly apprehensive about going to a tennis-themed coffee shop, but I was pleasantly surprised (I think I became best friends with the baristas by accident). The shop itself is pretty small, and the seating options weren’t my favorite, but I think the fact that I didn’t want to sink into my chair and fall asleep in it forced me to actually do the work I was trying to do.

Side note: if you want to start a podcast but need somewhere to record it, there is a podcast studio in the back of the store… which is different… but kind of a vibe! I think I also gave this shop bonus points because there is THE CUTEST bookstore just a few doors down. This isn’t the coziest coffee shop, but the fun energy in the atmosphere of the place that I felt the first time I walked in still makes me happy to this day.

Common Grounds

3110 Greene Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109

COFFEE: 6.75/10

ATMOSPHERE: 9/10

I think I’m biased towards this coffee shop because it’s the closest to me on campus. But I think it’s safe to say that this is one of the best coffee shops in Fort Worth. The coffee has so much flavor, and the menu has anything you could want. There are so many options for seating, where you want to curl up on the couch with a book or need to sit at a table and focus, they have an option for you.

Big Bonus: there’s a garage door that opens when the weather calls for it, which is my favorite thing ever. Also, the close location to campus means that you most likely will run into a friend and can take a study break to catch up. This is a great option if you live close to campus!