Get Your Life Together with These New Year’s Journal Prompts

We spend so much of our lives consuming new information — music, TikToks, absurdly awful rom-coms that still manage to make us feel something, damn it! In the onslaught of media that we take in every day, we don’t always spend time reflecting on our past. However, January is the perfect time to revisit the previous year, reminisce on the highs and lows, and set intentions for the future.

Journaling can be a fantastic way to consolidate your thoughts, values, and goals. Now, if the word “journaling” makes you hesitate, allow me to clarify: no, you do not have to write 700 words in response to each prompt. No, you do not need a journal and a fancy pen. No, you do not need to commit to journaling every day, or even every week. What I propose is simply this: pull out your Notes app, answer each prompt with at least a sentence, and then revisit your answers each month to evaluate your progress. And honestly, if that still sounds like too much of a commitment, just do whatever feels manageable for you! The purpose of these prompts is not to make you into a Journal Girl. It’s just a way to add some structure to the start of your year!

The prompts will be divided into three sections: Reflection, Rediscovery, and Refocusing. Let’s begin!

Reflection

This set of prompts is the first step to getting your life together. You’ll take a walk down memory lane: the good, the bad, and the ugly. Celebrate your wins! Pat yourself on the back for getting through the bad days. Note the stories that would have absolutely shocked last year you. Include pictures of the best moments! Relive it all and take a moment to really let the year sink in.

What was your favorite part of the previous year?

What was the biggest challenge of the previous year?

What accomplishment are you most proud of from the previous year?

What’s something you regret from the previous year?

Who are the people that played the biggest role in your life last year?

What was a new experience that you had last year?

What’s something that happened this year that wouldn’t surprise last year you?

What’s something that happened this year that would shock last year you?

What did you learn about yourself last year?

Rediscovery

Before you set new goals and intentions, it’s time to get back to the principles that guide you through life. What do you value more than anything else? Have those values changed since last year? Is it time to prioritize something new this year? You cannot change every single thing about your life at the same time, so this will help you choose a few areas to focus on. Once you know what’s important to you, you’ll be able to set achievable goals that you’ll actually care about.

What did you prioritize last year? Did those priorities feel true to your values?

What do you need more of this year?

What do you need less of this year?

What are the values that you would never compromise, even if it were inconvenient for you?

Who are the people who make you feel most like yourself?

What relationship dynamics drain you?

What are the activities and situations that energize you?

What are the activities and situations that exhaust you?

A year from now, what do you hope your life looks like?

What’s a goal you would chase if you knew you couldn’t fail?

Refocusing

Now that you’ve defined your core intentions for the year, it’s time to forge a path toward your ideal future. Brainstorm small changes that will make big impacts. Think about how reflecting on your values might factor into the decisions you make moving forward. Make a commitment to yourself to honor the ideals that are important to you.

What will be your top three priorities this year?

What are three habits you can work on to ensure that your daily routines reflect these priorities?

How can you nourish the relationships that are good for you and set boundaries with the relationships that drain you?

What’s something new you want to try this year?

What activities and situations will you say no to this year?

What is the best way to hold myself accountable to new habits and goals this year?

How can you change your environment to reflect the person you want to be a year from now?

GO FORTH AND CONQUER!

Hopefully, these prompts encourage you to appreciate your previous year and excite you about the year ahead! Journal away and check in on your answers to stay on track or to help with tough decisions; your values and priorities will lead you in the right direction, and your past wins and mistakes will teach you how to approach whatever comes next. Remember, you don’t have to wait for permission to become the person you’d like to be. All it takes is a little reflection and focused intentions to guide you toward your future.