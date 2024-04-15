The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi besties! My name is Gabbie, and I’m an avid Spotify user and music lover. I listen to many different genres and artists and can confidently say that Friday is my favorite day of the week because it’s when all the new music gets released. I kid you not — I will hop onto Spotify right at midnight to see all the new tracks. Anyway, all that to say, I have all these songs and artists that I would love to share with you.

This is the third installment of my fresh pressed article, so check out my previous posts because there were some amazing songs and artists in those. Anyway, it’s time for me to talk your ear off about the newest drops. This week surprised me; I had some anticipated records that I was excited to listen to, but so many singles dropped as well! We got blessed with some no-skip records and incredible singles. Also, I think it was a great mix of smaller artists and big names. Some of the tracks blew me away, and I know they will leave you in awe, too. This article is all based on my opinion, of course. So, happy listening besties; I hope you find a new favorite song or artist! I put my personal favorites in bold if you care to know!

Singles:

Good Stuff by Jake Minch & Grace Enger

Show You (Truck Song) by Esme Emerson

jalapeno by benten

Can’t Lose This Fight by New Hope Club

lesson learned by Matt Hansen

How It Goes by The Greeting Committee

Burns by Telescreens

Speed of the Sound (of you) by Peter McPoland

What You Won’t Do for Love by Gus Dapperton

Mile Away by Nicky Youre

Bianca by massie99

Alienated by ZAYN

Dry Erase by Quotes From Movies

Yellow Yellow by Penny and Sparrow

fine china by Ethan Regan

River Wey by WORRYWORRY

The von dutch remix with skream and benga by Charli XCX, Skream, Benga

Yellow – Spotify Singles by jxdn

Pavement by Landon Conrath

Peachy Skies by Emily Brimlow

KNOCK KNOCK by Palmer

Givin It Up by Legit Smitty

b i g f e e l i n g s by WILLOW

My Fun by Suki Waterhouse

plasticine by Kayla Grace

Crybaby by Fake Dad

Bloodstone by Oscar Blue

One Less Question by Madi Diaz, Lennon Stella

EAT THE BASS by John Summit

Alien by Dehd

skeleton by Jesse Jo Stark

The Sink by hey, nothing

EPS:

garage sale by BETWEEN FRIENDS

Waste Management by Work Wife

Slow Burn by Baby Rose, BADBADNOTGOOD

Stages by Young Mister

Nice Things Now, All The Time by cruush

Records:

Don’t Forget Me by Maggie Rogers

I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY! by girl in red

Seedlings by The Band Silhouette

Happy Adjacent (Deluxe) by Cece Coakley

June by Make Sure

WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU by Future, Metro Boomin

Upside Down Bound by ansoella

How’s It Gonna End? Tour Setlist by Aidan Bissett

Spotlight:

This section is where I bring attention to some smaller artists who truly are special gems to me. They all have below (or just above) 100k monthly listeners on Spotify but deserve so many more. I love to spotlight artists on the rise, even with my small platform, so if you get the chance, give them a listen! Also, I have a playlist where I add all of them. If you care to listen, click here: Spotlight playlist.

Debut Record: Seedlings by The Band Silhouette

Record: June by Make Sure

Record: Upside Down Bound by ansoella

Record: Happy Adjacent (Deluxe) by Cece Coakley

EP: Waste Management by Work Wife

EP: Nice Things Now, All The Time by cruush

Single: Good Stuff by Jake Minch & Grace Enger

Single: Bianca by massie99

Single: Dry Erase by Quotes From Movies

Single: Burns by Telescreens

Single: jalapeno by benten

DJ Gabs’ Personal Favs:

Single: Good Stuff by Jake Minch & Grace Enger

I cannot contain my love for these two artists, and I think it’s a crime that they both have under 100k monthly listeners on Spotify. I kid you not, Jake Minch is my favorite songwriter at the moment; anything he writes is gold. Don’t even get me started on Grace Enger; her ep Well Here We Are is so good. It calls you out, makes you cry, and helps you through your emotions in the most poetic and gorgeous way. I love them, their friendship, and this song dearly.

Record: Don’t Forget Me by Maggie Rogers

If I could swear, I would use some colorful words to fully express how incredible this album was. Easily no skips; in fact, I added each song to my favorites without second guessing. From the first track, I knew this record was going to be incredible. My personal favorites are the already released singles “So Sick of Dreaming” and the title track “Don’t Forget Me,” but my new favorites are “It Was Coming All Along,” “The Kill,” and my instant, top of my list, will-be-on-repeat favorite is “All the Same.”

You’re Red by Cece Coakley

In my opinion, this is the new anthem for those who yearn. If you’re crushing on someone special, this song is for you; it describes all the emotions and feelings associated with falling for someone perfectly. Also, you get Cece Coakley’s beautiful voice singing it to you with this stunning track. This song is the newest addition to her recent projects and can be found on Happy Adjacent (Deluxe). She is truly so talented, so give the whole project a listen.

Speed of the Sound (of you) by Peter McPoland

Omg. Everyone is crushing and in love this spring, and I’m all here for it. This is the newest release from Peter McPoland, and can I just say from the start that I’m obsessed with his voice!? I don’t know another artist who has his sound, and I think that’s why he is so addicting. This song is, well, in my opinion, him crushing on some lucky individual and stating that all he needs is the speed of the sound of you!!! I can’t get enough.

jalapeno by benten

Listening to benten makes me feel cool, and I think that’s all I have to say about it. Actually, I have way more. So, I found benten on TikTok and have been a return customer of his music ever since. To make it so much better, he has been releasing new music so frequently now, and each one is a certified on-repeat song. “Jalapeno” is his newest addition to his discography, and it’s groovy and set to be a classic benten tune. Cool people listen to benten, so be cool and check him out.

LOOKOUT! April 15th – April 19th

Ok, besties, this is the section where I tell you which projects are getting released next week. I always have projects that I know are releasing and that I know will be first up on my queue right at midnight. With that, I want to have this be the release radar to be on the lookout for. Let us patiently wait for them on all streaming platforms together.

For this week, I fear I have a short list. I think it’s because the queen herself, Ms. Taylor Swift, is releasing her newest album; you probably know that already, though. However you feel about Taylor, you have to recognize that she pretty much rules the music business right now. Still, there will be so many new songs next week; my suggestion is to maybe give Spotify a few minutes after midnight because I bet it will crash due to how highly anticipated this new record is.

Single: maine by hey, nothing – 4/17

Record: The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift – 4/19

Record: This Ain’t the Way You Go Out by Lucy Rose – 4/19