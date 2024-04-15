Hi besties! My name is Gabbie, and I’m an avid Spotify user and music lover. I listen to many different genres and artists and can confidently say that Friday is my favorite day of the week because it’s when all the new music gets released. I kid you not — I will hop onto Spotify right at midnight to see all the new tracks. Anyway, all that to say, I have all these songs and artists that I would love to share with you.
This is the third installment of my fresh pressed article, so check out my previous posts because there were some amazing songs and artists in those. Anyway, it’s time for me to talk your ear off about the newest drops. This week surprised me; I had some anticipated records that I was excited to listen to, but so many singles dropped as well! We got blessed with some no-skip records and incredible singles. Also, I think it was a great mix of smaller artists and big names. Some of the tracks blew me away, and I know they will leave you in awe, too. This article is all based on my opinion, of course. So, happy listening besties; I hope you find a new favorite song or artist! I put my personal favorites in bold if you care to know!
Singles:
Good Stuff by Jake Minch & Grace Enger
Show You (Truck Song) by Esme Emerson
jalapeno by benten
Can’t Lose This Fight by New Hope Club
lesson learned by Matt Hansen
How It Goes by The Greeting Committee
Burns by Telescreens
Speed of the Sound (of you) by Peter McPoland
What You Won’t Do for Love by Gus Dapperton
Mile Away by Nicky Youre
Bianca by massie99
Alienated by ZAYN
Dry Erase by Quotes From Movies
Yellow Yellow by Penny and Sparrow
fine china by Ethan Regan
River Wey by WORRYWORRY
The von dutch remix with skream and benga by Charli XCX, Skream, Benga
Yellow – Spotify Singles by jxdn
Pavement by Landon Conrath
Peachy Skies by Emily Brimlow
KNOCK KNOCK by Palmer
Givin It Up by Legit Smitty
b i g f e e l i n g s by WILLOW
My Fun by Suki Waterhouse
plasticine by Kayla Grace
Crybaby by Fake Dad
Bloodstone by Oscar Blue
One Less Question by Madi Diaz, Lennon Stella
EAT THE BASS by John Summit
Alien by Dehd
skeleton by Jesse Jo Stark
The Sink by hey, nothing
EPS:
garage sale by BETWEEN FRIENDS
Waste Management by Work Wife
Slow Burn by Baby Rose, BADBADNOTGOOD
Stages by Young Mister
Nice Things Now, All The Time by cruush
Records:
Don’t Forget Me by Maggie Rogers
I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY! by girl in red
Seedlings by The Band Silhouette
Happy Adjacent (Deluxe) by Cece Coakley
June by Make Sure
WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU by Future, Metro Boomin
Upside Down Bound by ansoella
How’s It Gonna End? Tour Setlist by Aidan Bissett
Spotlight:
This section is where I bring attention to some smaller artists who truly are special gems to me. They all have below (or just above) 100k monthly listeners on Spotify but deserve so many more. I love to spotlight artists on the rise, even with my small platform, so if you get the chance, give them a listen! Also, I have a playlist where I add all of them. If you care to listen, click here: Spotlight playlist.
Debut Record: Seedlings by The Band Silhouette
Record: June by Make Sure
Record: Upside Down Bound by ansoella
Record: Happy Adjacent (Deluxe) by Cece Coakley
EP: Waste Management by Work Wife
EP: Nice Things Now, All The Time by cruush
Single: Good Stuff by by Jake Minch & Grace Enger
Single: Bianca by massie99
Single: Dry Erase by Quotes From Movies
Single: Burns by Telescreens
Single: jalapeno by benten
DJ Gabs’ Personal Favs:
I cannot contain my love for these two artists, and I think it’s a crime that they both have under 100k monthly listeners on Spotify. I kid you not, Jake Minch is my favorite songwriter at the moment; anything he writes is gold. Don’t even get me started on Grace Enger; her ep Well Here We Are is so good. It calls you out, makes you cry, and helps you through your emotions in the most poetic and gorgeous way. I love them, their friendship, and this song dearly.
Record: Don’t Forget Me by Maggie Rogers
If I could swear, I would use some colorful words to fully express how incredible this album was. Easily no skips; in fact, I added each song to my favorites without second guessing. From the first track, I knew this record was going to be incredible. My personal favorites are the already released singles “So Sick of Dreaming” and the title track “Don’t Forget Me,” but my new favorites are “It Was Coming All Along,” “The Kill,” and my instant, top of my list, will-be-on-repeat favorite is “All the Same.”
You’re Red by Cece Coakley
In my opinion, this is the new anthem for those who yearn. If you’re crushing on someone special, this song is for you; it describes all the emotions and feelings associated with falling for someone perfectly. Also, you get Cece Coakley’s beautiful voice singing it to you with this stunning track. This song is the newest addition to her recent projects and can be found on Happy Adjacent (Deluxe). She is truly so talented, so give the whole project a listen.
Speed of the Sound (of you) by Peter McPoland
Omg. Everyone is crushing and in love this spring, and I’m all here for it. This is the newest release from Peter McPoland, and can I just say from the start that I’m obsessed with his voice!? I don’t know another artist who has his sound, and I think that’s why he is so addicting. This song is, well, in my opinion, him crushing on some lucky individual and stating that all he needs is the speed of the sound of you!!! I can’t get enough.
jalapeno by benten
Listening to benten makes me feel cool, and I think that’s all I have to say about it. Actually, I have way more. So, I found benten on TikTok and have been a return customer of his music ever since. To make it so much better, he has been releasing new music so frequently now, and each one is a certified on-repeat song. “Jalapeno” is his newest addition to his discography, and it’s groovy and set to be a classic benten tune. Cool people listen to benten, so be cool and check him out.
LOOKOUT! April 15th – April 19th
Ok, besties, this is the section where I tell you which projects are getting released next week. I always have projects that I know are releasing and that I know will be first up on my queue right at midnight. With that, I want to have this be the release radar to be on the lookout for. Let us patiently wait for them on all streaming platforms together.
For this week, I fear I have a short list. I think it’s because the queen herself, Ms. Taylor Swift, is releasing her newest album; you probably know that already, though. However you feel about Taylor, you have to recognize that she pretty much rules the music business right now. Still, there will be so many new songs next week; my suggestion is to maybe give Spotify a few minutes after midnight because I bet it will crash due to how highly anticipated this new record is.
Single: maine by hey, nothing – 4/17
Record: The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift – 4/19
Record: This Ain’t the Way You Go Out by Lucy Rose – 4/19