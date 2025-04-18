The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
I’ve been in Fort Worth for almost two years, and I’ve developed a bucket list of places and activities in and around the city that I want to enjoy before I graduate. I’ve completed several of them, and I’ll provide more details about my experiences in a later article, but I still have quite a decent list of items that I need to check off (which I will also likely be adding to over the next couple of years).
The to-do list
Fort Worth
- The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s Chamber Series at the Kimbell Art Museum
- Kimbell tea service
- Kimbell lectures
- The Modern Art Museum (this is one that I have been meaning to visit for too long, but the Kimbell always pulls me away)
- Fort Worth Botanic Gardens (for the spring roses)
- Fall Japanese Festival at the Botanic Gardens
- Explore Fort Worth’s coffee scene
- Clearfork Farmers’ Market (and the Clearfork Holiday Market)
- Calloway’s Nursery in the fall
At TCU
Dallas
- Dallas Opera
- Dallas Blooms at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
Completed items
- Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performance
- ArtsGoggle
- Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo
- Magnolia Avenue (Spiral Diner, Panther City Vinyl, Ephemera Terrariums plant, Cherry Coffee Shop)
- Picnic in the park