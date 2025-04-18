Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

I’ve been in Fort Worth for almost two years, and I’ve developed a bucket list of places and activities in and around the city that I want to enjoy before I graduate. I’ve completed several of them, and I’ll provide more details about my experiences in a later article, but I still have quite a decent list of items that I need to check off (which I will also likely be adding to over the next couple of years).

The to-do list

Fort Worth

  • The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s Chamber Series at the Kimbell Art Museum
  • The Modern Art Museum (this is one that I have been meaning to visit for too long, but the Kimbell always pulls me away)
  • Fort Worth Botanic Gardens (for the spring roses)
  • Explore Fort Worth’s coffee scene
  • Clearfork Farmers’ Market (and the Clearfork Holiday Market)
  • Calloway’s Nursery in the fall

At TCU

Dallas

  • Dallas Opera
  • Dallas Blooms at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Completed items

  • Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performance
  • ArtsGoggle
  • Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo
  • Magnolia Avenue (Spiral Diner, Panther City Vinyl, Ephemera Terrariums plant, Cherry Coffee Shop)
  • Picnic in the park
Katherine Stevenson is the Editor-in-Chief of the Her Campus at TCU chapter. She is an avid reader and, as such, enjoys writing about books (more specifically, classics) as well as movies and TV shows. Katherine is currently a sophomore at Texas Christian University studying business and English. Katherine loves to read, make art, travel, bake, and try new restaurants and cafes. She is very passionate about classical literature (particularly Russian literature), and one of her favorite activities is going to bookstores with a good cup of coffee in hand.