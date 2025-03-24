The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Kimbell Art Museum is perhaps my favorite place in Fort Worth. It has an incredible collection of art, featuring prominent artists such as Monet, Degas, Michaelangelo, Bernini, Titian, Cézanne, Munch, Stubbs, Antoine Watteau, Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun, Gustave Courbet, Picasso, and Artemisia Gentileschi, to name just a handful. It also has a beautiful, relaxing outdoor area that is perfect if you need a quiet, soothing space to recharge, a nice place to have a small picnic, or a calming study setting. And, to top it all off, the museum is free, so you can go however frequently you desire!

I myself have gone many times, as I find it a perfect end-of-week activity to restore calm after a stressful week, so I have naturally collected some tips for visiting the museum, which I have listed below!

Edvard Munch. Girls on the Pier. c. 1904. Oil on canvas. 80.5 x 69.3 cm. Kimbell Art Museum. Original photo by Katherine Stevenson.

Go after 5:00 p.m. on friday

My favorite time to visit the museum is after 5:00 p.m. on Fridays, which is when the museum holds late hours (it closes at 8:00 p.m.). I like going at this time for a number of reasons, one being that I simply find the evening very relaxing. Also, the museum is normally very quiet and empty late in the day, and I am someone who likes a calm atmosphere for enjoying art. Third, the museum has a happy hour in its cafe starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and during that time, musicians play in the cafe area (once, I went to the museum at 5:00, and it was raining, and someone was playing the piano — it was a wonderful evening). Lastly, after 5:00 p.m., the special exhibition passes are half off, which is incredible.

Check out the Special Exhibitions

The Kimbell hosts amazing special exhibitions. Since I’ve been at TCU, I’ve gone to their Art and War in the Renaissance, which featured seven mind-blowingly intricate and ginormous tapestries depicting the 16th-century Battle of Pavia and weaponry and armor from the wars, and their Dutch Art in a Global Age, which displayed a variety of paintings and objects depicting and related to 17th-century Dutch life and culture. Currently, the museum has scheduled Modern Art and Politics in Germany 1910-1945, which will open on March 30, 2025, and Myth and Marble: Ancient Roman Sculpture from the Torlonia Collection, which will commence on September 14, 2025, so be sure to check those out!

The special exhibitions do cost money, unlike the free permanent collection, but they are definitely worth it. Additionally, the museum offers half-price passes on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and, as I previously mentioned, on Fridays from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Jan van Huysum. Flowers in a Terracotta Vase. 1730. Oil on panel. 80 × 61 cm. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Original photo by Katherine Stevenson.

Try the Tea service

The Kimbell hosts an afternoon tea from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays-Sundays. I myself have not yet had the pleasure of attending one of their scrumptious-looking tea services (although I definitely intend to soon), but friends of mine have indulged, and they greatly enjoyed the experience. Additionally, the tea service for two is quite affordable, and they provide it in their beautiful cafe.

Visit during the holidays

The Kimbell is a magical place during the holiday season. The museum sets up a large, beautiful Christmas tree and wraps its courtyard trees with lights to produce a splendidly festive Christmas atmosphere that makes you feel like you just stepped into a Hallmark movie. As if the ambiance couldn’t get any better, the trees surrounding the museum during the latter half of the year (especially December) change their green leaves to sport amazing red and orange hues, adding to the already perfect seasonal environment. I could not recommend visiting the museum during Christmastime more.

Original photo by Katherine Stevenson

The Kimbell also hosts events during other holidays. For example, this past Valentine’s Day, they put on a Valentine’s Day happy hour, which was complete with live music and a “sweethearts” version of their Kimbell Casual Friday. They also passed out free valentines which featured funny love puns on pieces from their permanent collection.

Attend a FWSO Chamber series performance

Two of my favorite Fort Worth institutions unite in the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Chamber Series at the Kimbell. Sadly, I have not been able to attend one of these events, as they are not held frequently; however, they are definitely on my bucket list. For the Spring 2025 Chamber Series season, the FWSO performed works by Schoenberg and Brahms on February 23, and it will play Barber, Ligeti, Beach, Debussy, and Mendelssohn on May 4.

Listen to guided tours and lectures

I am a firm believer in museum tours; they make museum experiences so much more meaningful, especially if you don’t know a ton about art history. I noticed a dramatic difference in my museum experiences when I started to seriously learn about artists and artistic movements; my knowledge base made going to museums so much more exciting, as I would be thrilled if I found a work by an artist I had studied or if I was able to understand the artistic environment of a particular piece, even if I didn’t know its creator, by just looking at the date it was rendered and its birthplace. Taking a tour with a professional museum guide, you get to learn so much about the artwork and gain a deeper appreciation of it, enriching your museum visits. Additionally, the Kimbell offers many free tours, so it could cost you nothing to gain a wealth of knowledge!

The Kimbell also hosts events and lectures, many of which are free! Check out the Kimbell’s event calendar to stay informed of the museum’s goings on!

The Kimbell Art Museum Hours

All in all, even if none of the aforementioned events pique your interest, you should still visit the Kimbell! The museum’s hours are as follows: