My Fall Fashion Lookbook: Outfits Inspired by My Favorite TV Characters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As you watch a TV show, do you ever wish you could have your favorite character’s wardrobe? From modest-casual looks to fashionable formal wear, TV shows have inspired us all to step up our fashion game. This fall is our season to dress like the most iconic actors out there!

Friends – Rachel Green

Giphy

Did you know that Rachel Green wore 703 outfits throughout the entire series of Friends? Every single one was iconic! Some of her most stylish outfits were, surprisingly, the simplest, like her classic cardigan and jeans look. You can never go wrong with a sophisticated cardigan this season. Reformation has a green cashmere cardigan that is almost identical to the one Rachel wore on the show, and it would look amazing paired with a belted black skirt from Zara. I know Rachel would approve of this outfit.

A leather jacket is another essential fall staple. “I’ll be there for you” by helping you find a style just like the one Rachel wore in Season 5, Episode 4. This burgundy jacket from Princess Polly perfectly recreates her iconic look. Complete the outfit with your favorite jeans. These dark blue Revolve jeans are the perfect choice for creating that effortless fall Rachel vibe.

How I Met Your Mother – Robin Scherbatsky

Giphy

Robin Scherbatsky’s outfits in How I Met Your Mother aren’t discussed enough and deserve much more credit. This independent woman truly knows how to dress. What is a fall wardrobe without a turtleneck sweater? Revolve has a cozy green sweater similar to the one Robin wore when she first met Ted. Effortlessly timeless, this piece is the ultimate standout item.

Sex and the City – Carrie Bradshaw

Giphy

As a Her Campus writer, I can only dream of becoming the next Carrie Bradshaw, the columnist it-girl. If you are a city girl searching for the perfect outfit, this one’s for you. Channel your inner fashionista and friendship lover Carrie by exploring these pieces that replicate her classic early-2000s look. Start with this cable-knit zip-up from Aritzia, and pair it with these retro-style Urban Outfitters low-rise jeans.

Fall also calls for the perfect Thanksgiving outfit, and Carrie’s outfits provide incredible inspiration for the holiday. A look that’s both comfortable and put-together can be achieved with this sweater dress from Nordstrom, which is something that I can easily imagine Carrie wearing to a casual Thanksgiving dinner with Big and her closet girlfriends.

Sex and the City – Charlotte York

Giphy

Since I can’t get enough of the Sex and the City outfits, here’s another one from the classy Charlotte York. Her love life might not always be up to par, but her outfits certainly are! This pink fluffy jacket from Nordstrom captures Charlotte’s polished and feminine personality.

Charlotte is the queen when it comes to fashionable accessories. No one matches a headband to her outfits quite like her. Charlotte would beautifully pair this chic jacket from Revolve with this cream headband from Amazon to achieve that upscale Upper East Side look. With this outfit, you are ready for an elegant afternoon of tea and cocktails at the Plaza Hotel with your best friends.

Gilmore Girls – Rory Gilmore

Giphy

Gilmore Girls is a go-to show when the leaves start changing colors. What even is a fall look without a Rory-inspired sweater? This cable knit sweater from Altar’d State is identical to Rory’s classic, preppy style. Whether strolling through your small hometown of Stars Hallow or curling up on the couch with a warm cup of coffee, this sweater is the ultimate fall essential. Pair this sweater with these UGG Boots and Rory might just come up to you asking where you got them.