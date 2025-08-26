The Perfect Girls’ Night Out: Tips for Creating a Memorable Evening

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I write this, I’m wrapping up the last “Sylly Week” of my college career. Needless to say, I have been making every last moment count, and as a senior, I have finally perfected the art of the GNO (Girls’ Night Out). Read on to find out all of my best tips for creating a memorable evening with your besties!

THE PRe

In my opinion, the pregame is the most sacred and important part of the perfect GNO. It sets the tone for the entire evening and can even be just as fun as the actual night out.

Location

The first thing you’ll want to do is get the whole gang in the same place; choose someone’s spacious apartment or dorm room! You’ll want to make sure everyone has space to get ready. Ideally, choose one room for everyone to hang out in together! Bring out mirrors, makeup bags, and heat styling tools to create stations for every step of the way.

Music

Music at the pregame is absolutely key. Only you can know what the right vibes are for your gals, but whatever that may be, play it! A few options I love are early 2000s, classic frat anthems, and female rap. Turn the volume up, get the dance party going, and use your makeup brush as a karaoke mic!

Drinks

It’s essential to have a fun little drink during the pregame! A cute mocktail or cocktail is the perfect complement to the getting-ready process. Starting the night with a delicious drink, alcoholic or not, is the best way to loosen up and keep the energy high!

Transportation

The pregame is also the best time to map out your transportation for the evening. If you’re walking, make sure you put a buddy system in place! If you have a DD, make sure they’re sober and available. If you’re Ubering, plan out who’s calling the car and how the cost will be divided. Above all, make sure you have a safe way to get around, and remember that driving drunk is NEVER part of the perfect GNO.

Going OUt

You made it! It’s time to go out! Let the good vibes flow and get ready to spend some quality time with the girls!

Route

The map of your night is important. Personally, I recommend starting the evening somewhere cute! If the girls are interested in getting photos for IG, you’ll want to do it while your hair and makeup are fresh. Consider a cocktail lounge or somewhere else with chill energy! Then later, you can ramp it up with dance clubs, house parties, or your favorite beautifully trashy college bar.

Flexibility

Listen, I’m about to contradict what I just said, but hear me out. Sometimes even the best-laid plans can be halted by a bad DJ, ridiculous cover charges, or too many opps. If the vibes aren’t right at the bar, club, or party, don’t be afraid to pivot! The perfect GNO is about having fun, and sometimes that means plans must change. If all else fails, pack up the gang and head home for wine and a romcom — the universal crowd pleaser.

The Bit

Sometimes, a GNO means unchecked feral behavior. But for a perfect GNO, I love to have a bit. Whether that means ranking the gals’ behavior the next day, giving each person a “mission” for the night, or (a personal favorite of mine) choosing a philosophical question to ask every person you meet. A bit can add some spice to the classic girls’ night!

The Nightcap

Coming home does not mean that girls’ night is over. There are a few final steps that will enhance the end of your evening!

Snacks & Water

Chances are, you will have expended quite a bit of energy by the time you leave the function, so snacks and water are a must. Whether that means grabbing takeout or keeping chips and queso on hand, it’s important to replenish some energy after a night out. Also, water. Whether you’re dehydrated because of alcohol or just too much dancing, you’ll feel way better in the morning if you end the night with water.

Clean Up

Listen, girls. I am not above crashing in my miniskirt and makeup. I have spent many a night after going out too exhausted to shower or do my skincare. But I promise, cleaning up before heading to bed will improve your sleep quality by a lot, and you will feel far more refreshed in the morning. If you are safely able to, at least wash your face before bedtime. Bonus points for a full shower and skincare routine.

Debrief

The morning after is another essential component of the perfect GNO. Get the girls together for coffee or brunch, preferably as late in the morning as possible, and gab about your night! Go through the photos, reminisce on the memories, and exchange funny stories from the evening. These are the moments you will miss most when you graduate from college! Take advantage of them while they’re available.

Okay, girls, you’re ready! Be safe, have fun, and I’ll see you out there!