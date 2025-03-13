The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing the internet can agree on, it’s that Duolingo’s marketing team is absolutely unhinged, and that’s precisely why I love them. From their mildly threatening notifications to their viral social media posts, their green owl has become a cultural phenomenon.

The Death of Duo

For years, Duolingo thrived, mastering the art of digital chaos. Streak reminders felt like psychological warfare, and social media engagement became a spectator sport. But then, silence. The once-mighty owl was nowhere to be seen, and Duolingo confirmed the rumors. A TikTok was posted informing followers that Duo had passed away and authorities were still investigating his cause of death, but they suggested that the cause of death was “waiting for you to do your lesson.”

Carrying on with his death, they showed all the other Duolingo characters dying with Duo. Fans were left in shock. For 13 days, the world was convinced that Duo was dead. People mourned, tribute memes flooded Instagram and X, and some even claimed they felt a strange sense of relief, but they quickly realized they had let their guard down too soon.

The Resurrection

Just as suddenly as Duo disappeared, he was back. To everyone’s surprise, Duolingo’s’ TikTok post on February 24 showed him dramatically rising from a coffin and strutting away with the caption, “Y’all really think I’d let a cybertruck take me out?” The marketing team went all in, embracing their humor to remind the world that the owl was still watching. Since his resurrection, the TikToks have become even more feral. If you don’t believe me, go check it out yourself. But be warned.

At this point, Duolingo has mastered the art of keeping users engaged not just through language lessons, but also pure internet chaos. The temporary lull in Duo’s antics made his resurrection all the more powerful, proving that the app’s absurd, borderline-threatening marketing style is exactly what keeps people coming back. It’s safe to say that Duolingo is back and more unhinged than ever.