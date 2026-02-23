Did Romcoms Lose their Spark?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At my Galentine’s get-together this year, I watched Anyone but You (2023) and 50 First Dates (2004) with my friends. What I didn’t expect was for 50 First Dates to feel like a time capsule. While both movies are weird, unique romcoms, one felt glossy and almost algorithmic, while the other felt messy, genuine, and romantic. Both of these movies are romcoms, but the viewing experience was completely different. Somewhere between 2004 and 2023, we lost the plot.

I think one of the glaring differences between these movies is the chemistry between the two leads. In 50 First Dates, Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler leaned into the awkward moments. Moments between them felt genuine, and they really became the characters. In Anyone but You, I felt like I was hyper aware of the fact that Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell were on my screen, instead of the characters they were playing. It also seemed like the two knew that they were creating viral moments or future TikTok clips. And the same goes for the writing and the banter. Conversations in 50 First Dates between the two leads feel organic and candid, but I can’t say the same for Anyone but You.

The dialogue isn’t the only thing that is curated and polished. Anyone but You physically looks perfect. The lighting is always bright and clean, and every frame looks like an Instagram post. In 50 First Dates, the scenes feel sun-soaked, lived-in, and natural. There is also something to be said about the looks of Sweeney and Powell. Sweeney always has full glam makeup and perfect hair, even in casual scenes. Sweeney and Powell are also known to be two of the most conventionally attractive actors in Hollywood right now. Now, I’m not saying that Sandler and Barrymore aren’t attractive, but they have a unique, relatable look to them, especially in 50 First Dates. Barrymore’s hair gets messy, and her makeup is imperfect. She looks like a person actually living life on the beach. Modern movies, and romcoms especially, seem to prioritize beauty standards, rather than relatability and realism.

The writing of Anyone but You feels so insincere. There is so much heavy irony and sarcasm that I wouldn’t have been surprised if Sweeney winked at the camera at some parts. Even the most romantic and anticipated parts of the movie feel guarded, as if the writers were afraid to be earnest. This movie almost pushes the narrative that we’re “too cool for love,” which is an idea that many members of Gen Z are familiar with. In the age of being nonchalant and having situationships, this movie fits right in. But when you put it side by side with a movie like 50 First Dates, you realize what we as Gen Z are missing out on. 50 First Dates is goofy, and it’s not afraid to be cheesy, and it culminates in this beautiful, emotional ending. While Anyone but You finds its humor in over-the-top slapstick moments, 50 First Dates finds the same thing in the awkward process of falling in love with someone.

Streaming has also taken a toll on romcoms. What used to be a theatrical event has been turned into streaming filler. Anyone But You is a movie that is meant to be easy to follow, even when you’re half paying attention, and the dialogue reflects it. It was also written for shorter attention spans. The main conflicts in Anyone but You are caused by misunderstandings, which are always quickly resolved. We are able to jump from one problem to another within a few minutes. In 50 First Dates, problems linger, and the audience is able to sit with them. This builds stakes and makes the audience more emotionally invested, which makes the ending that much more satisfying.

We are seeing a shift toward the prioritization of nostalgia in Hollywood, hence the constant sequels and revivals. But I think producers and writers are missing the point. We don’t miss the tangible parts of our childhood, like old tech and credit montages at the ends of movies; we miss authenticity, emotional build, and grand gestures that aren’t purely meant to be laughed at. Romcoms aren’t dead, but they need to learn how to be earnest again.