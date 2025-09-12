Crafts that will Enhance Your Space: Creating a Unique, Personal Environment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love crafting, but I don’t like making crafts just to make them. I don’t want to spend tons of time and effort producing something that I am proud of to just stick it in a closet; I want my creations to be displayed and to add personality to my space. Especially since most of the pieces surrounding us are not one-of-a-kind, it’s nice to place something in our homes that is not just unique but our own. So, I have listed some crafts that I believe are perfect for enhancing any space.

Design a book of memories for your table

Looking for coffee table books? Why not create one using your own photos? You can make a scrapbook, incorporating printed photos and saved pieces from fun experiences (i.e., tickets to a concert you saw with friends or pressed flowers that you received from a special someone), or you can use an online platform to design a book that will be shipped to you upon completion (Shutterfly is a popular one with lots of templates). You can dedicate your book to a particular trip or an important event in your life. Alternatively, the scrapbook option provides you with the opportunity to create a book that you can update throughout the years, chronicling your growth.

Create or paint pottery

I love pottery: mugs, plates, bowls, vases, jewelry trays, you name it, if it’s pottery, I am there. I have never attempted to create my own pottery, but I always enjoy painting pottery (recently, I have been going to Cafe Monet in Austin). I have created both a coffee mug, which I use each morning, and a small vase, which I plan to place dried flowers in. I love the addition of my vase to my room; it adds a little personal artistic flair to my space, and it always makes me happy when I look at it, as it reminds me of the friend with whom I painted it.

Cross-stitch/embroider

Cross-stitch is something I picked up recently, and I immensely enjoy it. There is something so soothing about the repetitive over-under action of threading the needle through the cloth to create the small “x” that gives the practice its name. It is fascinating to watch how these tiny units, insignificant in a small number, grow to produce a wonderfully colorful image.

You can display your finished cross-stitch piece in the hoop or in a frame. If you’re looking for free cross stitch patterns, I recommend checking out the DMC website, as they have a variety of patterns, which are broken down by experience level, and, once you click on a particular pattern, the website displays the colors needed to complete the design as shown on the screen (of course, you can use whichever colors you like in lieu of the ones prescribed). This site also has free patterns for embroidery, crochet, knitting, needlepoint, and more.

Embroidery is a skill that I don’t have but wish I did. I have seen people use embroidery in a myriad of ways to add playful touches to everyday objects, including pillows, towels, and tablecloths, and I always admire how this technique is able to transform mundane pieces into beautiful, detailed works.

Knit a blanket or create a quilt

Knitting and quilting, like embroidery, are not skills I possess, but I know people who can do both, and the pieces they have created are incredible. Knit blankets are perfect for draping over a couch, which adds warmth and coziness to any space, and quilts can both create a beautiful bedspread or be decoratively hung on a wall.

Make air-dry clay magnets

Recently, I have been seeing a lot of people make air-dry clay magnets on Pinterest, and I think that it is such a fun idea. It is not one that I have tried yet, but after scrolling through inspiration on Pinterest, I am intrigued by the notion of adding some color and whimsy to my bland fridge’s exterior.

Make air-dry photo stands

Another popular way to use air-dry clay is to mold it into photo stands for Polaroids. There are lots of great examples on Pinterest, ranging from hearts to dice to mushrooms.

Add a photo collage to your wall

A photo collage is a great way to add a lot of personality to a wall. You can make a collage out of your own photos, images you found on Pinterest, museum cards, or your own artwork; the possibilities are endless.

Tawnie Simpson/Canva

Make air-dry jewelry dishes

The possibilities of air-dry clay are simply limitless. One of my other favorite air-dry creations is the air-dry jewelry dish, which is perfect for holding your favorite rings, necklaces, and bracelets. Some elegant designs on Pinterest are produced by using flowers to imprint upon the clay and painting the resulting indentation, which yields a beautiful end product.

Dry flowers

There is something so beautiful about dried flowers, and they can be used in so many ways. You can wrap a handful in brown paper and tie the bundle up with a simple knot for placement on a countertop or shelf, or you can hang them on your wall, place them in a small vase, or arrange them in a frame. Drying flowers that you’ve been given is also a great way to hold on to flowers that possess special meaning to you and to preserve wonderful memories.

Paint or draw

I have always loved to paint and draw, and resultingly, I have accumulated a decent amount of finished works. I have never done anything with these creations, however. They all remained, until recently, in their respective drawing/watercolor notebooks or, in the case of larger pieces, in a big paper portfolio. As I moved into the house I would be living in for the next two years, I decided that I wanted to actually do something with, at the very least, my favorite works. So, I hung several of the drawings I am most proud of, and I love seeing them on my own walls.

Go make some Crafts!

Crafting your own decorations just makes your space so much more special and personal; instead of buying a bunch of stuff in a store that’s produced thousands of the very items you’ve bought, you get to fill your abode with one-of-a-kind creations that you love and remind you of those with whom you made them. If you don’t want your home to feel generic — like it could belong to anyone — then I recommend incorporating some of the pieces I suggested in this article.

I hope that those reading this article have found intriguing ideas that they will put into practice. Happy crafting!