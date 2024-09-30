The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you,” said the greatest lyricist of our generation, Taylor Swift. That is what I do with my scrapbooks.

I love scrapbooking. I collect so many scraps, that at this point I am known to my friends as the trash collector; anything they see, big or small, they offer to me for my scrapbook. When I say anything, I mean anything. One time they asked me if I wanted to take a traffic cone. But any kind of paper with a cute design, logo, or confetti, I accept. If you haven’t heard me say “for my scrapbook,” as I take a scrap and put it in my tote bag, do you know me?

It can seem intimidating to start a scrapbook because you want everything to be perfect, but the only way it’ll be perfect is if you do it your way.

That’s the magic of scrapbooking.

There are many reasons why I love to scrapbook. It is relaxing, allows my creativity to grow, and lets me reminisce on previous adventures. There’s something so relaxing about going back through your memories as you cut and glue them into a blank page and see them suddenly gain life again. It’s like traveling back in time to relive those experiences.

As for the actual act of scrapbooking, there are no rules to it. To you, scrapbooking can look like writing about your day in a journal and adding pictures, placing random candy wrappers, napkins, or wrapping paper onto a page and making it pretty, or printing out pictures of trips and simply explaining what happened.

You make your own rules.

I like my scrapbook to be something I can look at when I’m feeling down and remember all of the memories I’ve made throughout the years. My senior year scrapbook is like a love letter. All of the memories in that overly large sketchbook that does not close properly are a symbol of how much I enjoyed that year. And now, my purple journal will hold the memories I will make as I embark on this journey at TCU. I hope to fill up every blank page of that journal and reminisce on my first year of college years from now. Because to be loved is to be full, and I love my scrapbook.