Ladies, it’s finally that time of year. The sun is out, the UV is above 5, and the life in me is coming back. It’s springtime! And that means finding any excuse to sit outside and bask in the beautiful rays before it’s too hot to even face the world. Here are some of my favorite ideas on how to spend a wonderful afternoon in the sun!

Go for a walk!

Going on a nice, long walk is the first thing on my mind when I feel the sun’s warmth. I immediately start to hate whatever activity is keeping me inside and begin thinking about what path I’m going to take on my sunny stroll. Your walk doesn’t have to be long, either! If you have even a quick 20 minutes, it’s an amazing way to get some vitamin D while also getting active. This goes for any exercise, too! If you are a yoga gal, maybe find an outdoor class or take some time to stretch outside, by yourself, or with the girlies!

Grab some friends for a picnic

All you need is a blanket, some snacks, and a patch of grass, and you have yourself the perfect picnic. Maybe even try a new snack recipe to spice up the menu. Bring a craft, a book, or a fun game and start making some memories! Your meal can be big or small; it’s up to you! You can also take yourself on an adorable date. It’s important to remember to show yourself some attention from time to time, and this may be the cutest way to do it!

Visit a FARMERS’ market

The best thing about sunny afternoons is that beautifully cool mornings precede them. When the sun hasn’t risen too high to break a sweat but also isn’t so freezing that you need 40 layers, walking around a farmers’ market is a fabulous way to spend the morning. The night before, find a recipe on Pinterest, then search for your ingredients the next morning. This is the best way to support local farmers and maybe a perfect excuse to get a cute little coffee.

The most obvious: start tanning!

In my book, it’s never too early to start forming the base layer of your tan. Whether by the pool or just with a towel in the grass, taking a nap in the sun is one of my favorite ways to soak up some vitamin D. I have been curating a summer country playlist all winter, and she’s finally ready to make her debut. Trust me when I say I have been daydreaming about my pool for months, and I am so excited for our reunion.

The most boring: homework

I have a 2-hour gap between classes each day, and the best way to pass the time is by sitting at a table in the sun and grinding out that assignment that’s been looming over my head. It isn’t my favorite way to spend that free time by a long shot, but if it has to get done, I will be getting a tan while I do it. It’s the best of both worlds!

You’ll notice that most of the activities can be done indoors as well, and that’s the best part! Some of your favorite hobbies can be taken outside for the extra vitamin D benefit. It’s important to remember to go outside and get some fresh air every once in a while, and what better way to do that than with your favorite activities? Pick up a new book or craft, grab a blanket, find a sunny spot, and enjoy this beautiful weather while it lasts!