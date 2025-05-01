Balancing College, a Part-Time Job, and Sanity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Her Campus at TCU

The hustle is real.

College isn’t just about getting the best professors anymore — it’s combined with pesky group projects, club meetings, internship hunting, and for many of us, a part-time job. Add “we never see you anymore” or “you should take care of yourself” to the mix, and it’s a miracle how we can barely hold ourselves together under the pressure of adulting.

Keeping up with school, work, and life is like juggling pins — if they were on fire, had deadlines, and asked “you up?” at 2 a.m. From the perspective of a campus-involved full-time student and part-time employee, here’s how to manage the big three without completely burning out.

When 24 Hours isn’t Enough:

Digital calendars, planners, and reminders — whatever works for you — will become your best friend. Having important details in front of you will go a long way. Build routine and rhythm.

Time-block your whole day: schedule study sessions, meetings, naps, and even your mental breakdowns. Color-code your system to make it fun!

Put your phone down. Doom-scrolling on social media will drain your time and make you feel bad about yourself. Try out a technology detox for the first time!

Working for the Bag and the GPA

Ask yourself why you need your current job. If it’s mainly for financial reasons, explore scholarship opportunities, grants, and on-campus roles that your college offers. If it drains you more than it pays you, reconsider.

Save yourself from another headache by applying for flexible positions. (i.e. library assistant or front desk associate, and look out for local business openings). Prioritize your peace with a job that can also let you study.

Managers can sometimes be a nightmare, especially if they ask for overtime. Communicate as soon as possible that you are a student first so that they can adjust your hours as needed and respect your boundaries. Put your sanity first.

Connecting While Being Booked and Busy

If your partner is adding to the stress instead of supporting you, it’s time to reassess. Controversial opinion: FaceTime dates count!

Surround yourself with people who understand your workload and make you feel seen. Try out low-energy hangouts, share playlists, or take a bike ride; they’re all better than overcommitting with an empty social battery.

Learn to say no without guilt. Feed your energy, not your FOMO.

Your Mind is a Garden — Tend to it.

Recognize signs of burnout and plan for future dilemmas by adding moments of kindness into your structure. Journaling, tea breaks, or meditation — nourish your soul.

Use, use, use your campus resources. Therapy is not taboo; it’s free (depending on your college).

If your brain feels like it has 20 tabs open, close them all and just exist deeply for a bit. Be non-productive, even if it means sleeping, crying in the shower, ordering in, or watching a movie. They’re valid coping mechanisms.

Crying, Thriving, and Surviving: Final Thoughts

Balance looks different for everybody: it’s a practice, not a destination. My experience as a first-year student who had to handle the pros and cons of independence in college taught me that some days I’ll breeze through my to-do list, and other days, I’ll just need a nap. College is not just about doing and having everything under control, it’s about recognizing what matters and allowing yourself to breathe as a human. So, close this tab, move slowly, rest, and keep growing. You’ve got this!