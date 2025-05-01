Balancing College, a Part-Time Job, and Sanity

The hustle is real.
College isn’t just about getting the best professors anymore — it’s combined with pesky group projects, club meetings, internship hunting, and for many of us, a part-time job. Add “we never see you anymore” or “you should take care of yourself” to the mix, and it’s a miracle how we can barely hold ourselves together under the pressure of adulting.
Keeping up with school, work, and life is like juggling pins — if they were on fire, had deadlines, and asked “you up?” at 2 a.m. From the perspective of a campus-involved full-time student and part-time employee, here’s how to manage the big three without completely burning out.
- When 24 Hours isn’t Enough:
- Digital calendars, planners, and reminders — whatever works for you — will become your best friend. Having important details in front of you will go a long way. Build routine and rhythm.
- Time-block your whole day: schedule study sessions, meetings, naps, and even your mental breakdowns. Color-code your system to make it fun!
- Put your phone down. Doom-scrolling on social media will drain your time and make you feel bad about yourself. Try out a technology detox for the first time!
- Working for the Bag and the GPA
- Ask yourself why you need your current job. If it’s mainly for financial reasons, explore scholarship opportunities, grants, and on-campus roles that your college offers. If it drains you more than it pays you, reconsider.
- Save yourself from another headache by applying for flexible positions. (i.e. library assistant or front desk associate, and look out for local business openings). Prioritize your peace with a job that can also let you study.
- Managers can sometimes be a nightmare, especially if they ask for overtime. Communicate as soon as possible that you are a student first so that they can adjust your hours as needed and respect your boundaries. Put your sanity first.
- Connecting While Being Booked and Busy
- If your partner is adding to the stress instead of supporting you, it’s time to reassess. Controversial opinion: FaceTime dates count!
- Surround yourself with people who understand your workload and make you feel seen. Try out low-energy hangouts, share playlists, or take a bike ride; they’re all better than overcommitting with an empty social battery.
- Learn to say no without guilt. Feed your energy, not your FOMO.
- Your Mind is a Garden — Tend to it.
- Recognize signs of burnout and plan for future dilemmas by adding moments of kindness into your structure. Journaling, tea breaks, or meditation — nourish your soul.
- Use, use, use your campus resources. Therapy is not taboo; it’s free (depending on your college).
- If your brain feels like it has 20 tabs open, close them all and just exist deeply for a bit. Be non-productive, even if it means sleeping, crying in the shower, ordering in, or watching a movie. They’re valid coping mechanisms.
Crying, Thriving, and Surviving: Final Thoughts
Balance looks different for everybody: it’s a practice, not a destination. My experience as a first-year student who had to handle the pros and cons of independence in college taught me that some days I’ll breeze through my to-do list, and other days, I’ll just need a nap. College is not just about doing and having everything under control, it’s about recognizing what matters and allowing yourself to breathe as a human. So, close this tab, move slowly, rest, and keep growing. You’ve got this!