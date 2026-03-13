Are We too Dependent on Technology?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Technology has become inseparable from modern life. From smartphones and laptops to AI and smart homes, technology now shapes how we communicate, learn, and even relax. While these improvements have made life more convenient and connected, they also raise an important question: have we become too dependent on technology?

There is no doubt that technology has transformed society for the better in many ways. Information that once required hours in a library can now be found in seconds with a simple search. People can connect with friends and family across the world instantly through video calls and messaging. In medicine, transportation, and education, technological advancements have saved lives and created opportunities that were unimaginable just decades ago. However, as technology continues to evolve, so does our reliance on it. Many people feel uneasy when they forget their phones at home or lose internet access for even a short period of time. Phones now function as calendars, maps, entertainment centers, and communication tools. While this convenience is appealing, it also means that when tech fails, which it does, people struggle to function without it.

One of the most noticeable effects of technological dependence is the way it impacts attention and productivity. Constant notifications and social media updates compete for our attention throughout the day. Instead of focusing on a single task, many people jump between apps. Studies done by Stanford University and UC Irvine showed how heavy media multitasking affects attention and cognitive control. The study done by Stanford Researchers, “Media Multitaskers Pay Mental Health Price,” found that frequent multitaskers struggle more with filtering distractions and focusing on a single task. Additionally, the UC Irvine Interruption Study, “This is Nuts: It Takes Nearly 30 Minutes to Refocus After You Get Distracted,” examined how interruptions affect productivity. The research found that after being interrupted, it takes about 23 minutes to return to the original task. This constant switching between apps can reduce concentration and make it even harder to complete complex tasks.

Technology also affects the way people interact with one another. Social media platforms allow people to stay connected in a way that is replacing face-to-face communication. It is increasingly common to see groups of people sitting together while each person looks down at their phone. While technology connects us digitally, it can sometimes create distance in real-life relationships. Another concern is the loss of skills as technology becomes more integrated into everyday life. For example, navigation apps have made it easier than ever to travel to new places, but they have also reduced the need for people to develop strong spatial awareness or map-reading abilities (I have fallen victim to this). Similarly, reliance on spell-check and calculators means that people depend on technology to perform tasks that once required memorization or practice.

Despite these concerns, technology itself is not inherently harmful. The issue lies in how it’s used. Technology can improve productivity, creativity, and connection when used correctly. The challenge for society is finding a balance, embracing innovation without allowing it to replace essential human skills and relationships. As technology continues to develop, dependence will likely increase. AI and smart devices will become even more integrated into daily life. Rather than rejecting technology, the goal should be learning how to use it properly. People truly can benefit from technology by prioritizing real-world interactions and setting boundaries.

Ultimately, technology is a powerful tool, but it should remain exactly that — a tool. When used responsibly, it can improve life in many ways. The question is not whether technology is good or bad, but whether we are willing to maintain the balance needed to make sure it serves us, rather than controls us.