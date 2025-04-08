The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is often portrayed as the pinnacle of youth — a time of independence and self-discovery. It’s the setting of many movies and TV shows, showing students effortlessly balancing their academic, social, and personal lives. The common refrain is that these are the “best years of your life.” But for many students, the reality is far more complicated.

The Pressure to be Happy

From the moment you arrive on campus, you are bombarded with the expectation that college should be the most thrilling time of your life. Social media only makes this pressure worse, with many sharing curated snapshots of parties, travel, and celebrations of landing huge internships that you’ve been dreaming of. But what isn’t often shared is the loneliness of being away from your family for (most likely) the first time in your life. On top of that, you have to learn to manage classwork, finances, and the feeling of creeping doubt about whether you chose the right school or not.

Mental Health Struggles Behind Closed Doors

I’m going to be completely honest: college can be a destroyer of mental health. I remember sitting in my dorm during my first semester, feeling completely drained but unable to explain why. I had friends, I was involved in organizations, and on the surface, everything looked great. But I still felt this overwhelming sense of uncertainty. I questioned if I was doing enough and if I was truly happy. The hardest part wasn’t feeling this way, it was believing that I was alone in my struggles. It wasn’t until I spoke to some of my friends about it that I realized tons of the people around me were feeling the same way. College is a time of growth, but growth isn’t always easy. Sometimes, it looks like late-night breakdowns, skipped classes, or silent battles that no one sees.

The Financial Reality No One Talks About

College is expensive. Between tuition, housing, textbooks, and that coffee you like to get every morning, many students find themselves (including yours truly) drowning in debt before they’ve even completed their first year of university. And the stress of managing finances can overshadow the excitement of new experiences. But don’t let that stop you. I recommend taking full advantage of what your school offers you: study rooms, the meal plan, the gym. Be creative! I’m sure your school has a lot to offer that you don’t even know about.

Being Surrounded but Still Lonely

Ironically, college can be one of the loneliest experiences of your life. While students are constantly surrounded by peers, making meaningful connections can be hard. Some struggle to find their place in campus culture, while others feel out of sync with the whole party scene. The pressure to always be social can make students who prefer quiet nights in feel as though they are missing out. My recommendation is to not fret; the first semester is, in most cases, the craziest semester of college. You will find your people; give it time.