This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A couple of weeks ago, I got to live a dream I’d never thought I’d get to realize: to see the lead singer of The Smiths, Morrissey, in concert. Most of my favorite singers are either dead or no longer perform, and almost all of my favorite bands, like The Smiths, broke up long ago, and so I never really go to concerts. If I do go, while I still have fun, I don’t have as much fun as I would if I got to see the artists I truly loved in person.

So, when my friend asked me if I’d like to see Morrissey in concert, I was thrilled. While not exactly a Smiths concert, this was the closest thing I could ask for, and I leapt at the opportunity. I knew that Morrissey would prioritize his solo music, which I wasn’t quite as familiar with, but I was still incredibly excited to hear the voice I’d listened to so many times through headphones and over speakers live. I also held out hope that he might play a Smiths song or two… and I wasn’t disappointed!

While mostly playing his solo music, he did, much to my happiness, pepper in a few iconic Smiths songs: “A Rush and a Push and the Land is Ours,” “Shoplifters of the World Unite,” “How Soon is Now,” and “There is a Light that Never Goes Out.” Hearing “There is a Light that Never Goes Out,” which he saved for last, live was an especially amazing experience. It was surreal to actually see Morrissey in front of me singing that song.

And his voice is truly incredible. While not quite the same as when he was younger (I started listening to a ton of recordings from the live performances after the concert), he still retains, although perhaps to a lesser degree, his unique sound. He also had to slow down the Smiths songs he played quite considerably, particularly “How Soon is Now.” Listening to the Live in London 1986 collection, I noticed just how different his 80s performances were from the performance I attended. (The 1986 London concert is insanely impressive; I do not know how he was able to sing such fast-paced songs back-to-back so well.)

Of course, I didn’t get to hear some of my absolute favorite Smiths songs, like “Nowhere Fast,” “Rubber Ring,” “What Difference Does it Make,” “What She Said,” etc., but it was still incredible to hear songs I’d never thought I’d get to hear live. (And don’t get me wrong, I do love the Smiths songs he played.)

I am also someone who loves to learn more about the person/people behind the art, so I was so excited to literally just see him in person and to hear him not only sing but just speak to the crowd in between the songs. He was amazingly random and funny, just as you’d expect him to be, if you know his sarcastic, witty lyrics. He was also a wonderfully awkward performer: he loved to just have something in his hand to toss around, like a scarf, a tie, or (my personal favorite) the mic cord. Searching through YouTube for old videos of Smiths performances, I found that he seems to have always been this kind of performer (he often seems to have bouquets of flowers that he twirls around), although he might have been a little more exaggerated in his movements when younger.

Overall, this was such an amazing experience. I never thought I’d get remotely close to seeing this 80s band in my life. And I’m so glad that the concert propelled me to learn more about the band and the people in it; I’ve had such a great time diving into their history and looking at old concert videos.