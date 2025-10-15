Curating a Fall Playlist: My Favorite Artists for Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I’ve already stated in my article on fall traditions, I adore fall. Everything about it is warm, cozy, and inviting. There is just something in the autumn air that I can’t precisely convey using words that fills me with overwhelming joy when the season rolls around. One of my favorite ways to embrace the fall atmosphere is to curate fall playlists that are replete with artists that remind me of the aforementioned autumn je ne sais quoi.

My Favorite Artists on my Fall Playlist

1900s Rock/alternative

the Smiths

I love The Smiths. (Flashback to 500 Days of Summer.) I adore their caustic humor; their coupling of witty, aggressively sarcastic lyrics with upbeat, joyful tunes is perfectly scathing and darkly hilarious. I don’t know how to describe it — maybe it’s the subdued, natural color palette the band uses for their album covers or their dark humor — but all of The Smiths’ albums beautifully fit my conception of the fall atmosphere.

Best albums for autumn:

All of them!

Favorite song: “Back to the Old House” (although it’s impossible to choose just one)

Rough Trade Records

The Velvet Underground

The Velvet Underground is one of my favorite bands. The quiet, gentle sound of the lead singer’s voice, coupled with soft backdrop sounds in songs like “Sunday Morning,” “Candy Says,” and “Pale Blue Eyes,” creates an extremely soothing composition. Some of my favorites from The Velvet Underground come from their collaboration with Nico (which was facilitated by Andy Warhol), particularly “Femme Fatale,” “I’ll Be Your Mirror,” and “Sunday Morning.” Nico’s deep, full voice pairs beautifully with the Velvet Underground’s style, and I am so glad they produced an album together.

Best albums for autumn:

The Velvet Underground & Nico

The Velvet Underground

Loaded

Favorite song: “Femme Fatale”

Verve Records

Nico

Nico — an interesting character with an intriguing and alluring contralto voice — didn’t just sing on a Velvet Underground album; she also had her own successful music career, making a great impact on German rock. While I’m not a listener of her more… experimental, shall we say, albums, I do love her Chelsea Girl, which perfectly showcases her splendidly rich and resonant voice.

Best albums for autumn:

Chelsea Girl

Favorite song: “These Days”

Verve Records

Elliott Smith

There is something indescribably special about Elliot Smith’s music. His beautifully soft voice and devastatingly vulnerable lyrics are truly unlike anything else. Much of his work unflinchingly expresses the difficulties he endured during his life while exploring existential themes (as evidenced by the title of one of his most famous albums, Either/Or, which takes its name from the illustrious Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard’s work Either/Or: A Fragment of Life).

Best albums for autumn:

Either/Or

Favorite song: “Between the Bars” or “Angeles”

Kill Rock Stars

The Smashing Pumpkins

It’s fall! Listening to the Smashing Pumpkins is a requirement! Their classic “1979” is the anthem of autumn. And, of course, their name is just perfect for Halloween. The band has a perfect blend of slower, more calming songs and songs full of energy and a more classically angsty 90s rock sound, through all of which runs an ever-intriguing beat that supports the lead singer’s rather odd, somewhat nasally voice (which, incidentally, works exceedingly well in the given context).

Best albums for autumn:

Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness

Siamese Dream

Favorite song: “Luna”

Virgin Records

The Pixies

The Pixies have such an interesting, fun, offbeat yet upbeat sound. This is the kind of 90s rock that you can dance to, sing karaoke to, if you’ve watched the already mentioned 500 Days of Summer, or destroy all records of credit debt to, if you’ve watched Fight Club (all in all, their music fits a variety of moods).

Best albums for autumn:

Doolittle

Favorite song: “Here Comes Your Man”

4AD Records

Cocteau Twins

I love how playful and comforting the Cocteau Twins’ music is. The band’s soft pop beats and the lead singer’s intriguing voice create a beautiful, dream-like sound that just makes the world disappear for a little while.

Best albums for autumn:

Heaven or Las Vegas

Favorite song: “Cherry-Coloured Funk”

4AD Records

Leonard Cohen

Poet and songwriter Leonard Cohen’s music is incredibly beautiful. His deep, oftentimes mournful voice and wondrous storytelling, which reflect his poetic capabilities, combine in heartachingly exquisite songs that explore a variety of themes, including love, regret, and despair, to name just a few. (Apple Music’s compilation titled “The Essential Leonard Cohen” is probably my favorite way to listen to just his music.)

Best albums for autumn:

Songs of Leonard Cohen (1967)

Favorite song: “Famous Blue Raincoat”

Columbia Records

Mazzy Star

Mazzy Star’s music is just beautiful. The seemingly effortless cadence of the lead singer’s voice and the songs’ melancholic melodies just make me melt.

Best albums for autumn:

So Tonight That I Might See

Among My Swan

Favorite song: “Fade into You”

Capitol Records

Contemporary Alternative

The Backseat Lovers

The Backseat Lovers is one of my favorite contemporary bands. The lead singer’s ability to convey emotion is outstanding; I cannot help but feel the heartache and anger he intensely portrays in songs like “Pool House” and “Growing and Dying” as he sings — and at times even imploringly yells — about the realities that exist behind facades.

Best albums for autumn:

Waiting to Spill

When We Were Friends

Favorite song: “Growing/Dying”

Record Stop

Bon Iver

Bon Iver’s music is how I’d describe a cozy rainy day using song. The band’s creations are wonderful; in their works, lead singer Justin Vernon’s wistful, floating voice is complemented and echoed by beautiful instrumentals, creating gloomy yet soothing pieces that invariably produce a sense of calm and quiet serenity in the listener.

Best albums for autumn:

For Emma, Forever Ago

Favorite song: “Skinny Love”

Jagjaguwar

Cigarettes After Sex

Cigarettes After Sex, like Bon Iver, makes many appearances on my rainy-day playlist. Similar to the previously discussed band, Cigarettes After Sex’s music is quite calming. Unlike Bon Iver, however, Cigarettes has a gentler sound; the singer’s voice and the synthetic beats that accompany it are soft and almost unassuming, reminiscent of a gentle, intimate touch or whisper, which perfectly complements the band’s name. Coming from the dream pop genre, Cigarettes has a similar sound to the Cocteau Twins, but the former’s is much more somber than the latter’s, which generally is lighter and more playful.

Best albums for autumn:

Cry

Cigarettes After Sex

Favorite song: “Cry”

Partisan Records

Mac DeMarco

Mac DeMarco’s yearning voice and lyrics, which frequently explore love and loneliness, accompanied by sort-of perfectly lazy yet effective beats, produce incredible compositions. His songs perfectly fit a variety of moods: whether you’re sad and in need of comfort, joyful and need a song that matches your cheer, or you’re locked into an assignment and need an upbeat yet not-too-overpowering soundtrack to both keep you focused and maintain your spirits, Mac DeMarco’s music will satisfy you.

Best albums for autumn:

This Old Dog

Salad Days

Here Comes the Cowboy

2

Favorite song: “My Kind of Woman”

Captured Tracks

Closing

I hope this article provided inspiration for all those looking to create a fall playlist or add to an existing one! Happy fall, and I hope y’all enjoy listening!