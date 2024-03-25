Your Guide To The Best Celebrity Brands: Skincare, Haircare and Wellness

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter.

It seems like every celebrity nowadays has their own brand. From Sofia Vergara to Courtney Cox and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. It can be overwhelming to know about every brand out there and figure out who is producing quality products. I broke down a list of some of my personal favorite brands and some brands with awesome reviews.

Being Frenshe – Ashley Tisdale (Personal Favorite)

Founded in 2020 by Ashley Tisdale, Being Frenshe is sold exclusively at Target. It is a line of bodycare products and candles. Being Frenshe is a clean brand formulated without harmful ingredients. On her blog Tisdale writes, “Each offering is consciously formulated with clean ingredients and rooted in the emotional power of scent, so feeling good is as simple as taking a breath. My hope is that these products will support your own self-care rituals—and encourage you to breathe in a moment for you.” Her star products are the Hair Body and Linen Mist and the Soothing and Hydrating Body Serum Stick which you can get in six different scents including Cashmere Vanilla and Lavender Cloud. Being Frenshe launched their newest scent in February 2024 Palo Santo and Sage.

Cécred – Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s hair care brand Cécred was newly launched in February 2024. This article from Harper’s Bazaar gives great insight into some first impressions on the newly launched products. On their website Cécred writes “ No matter the hair type or texture, we all deserve products that are safe and effective. We place scientific innovation and product performance above all else to deliver what all hair craves: rich conditioners and fortifying protein, advanced science and fermentation, sensorial luxury and exceptional performance.” I would really be interested in checking out these products, especially the Fortifying Treatment Kit.



Fenty Beauty – Rihanna

Fenty Beauty is a beloved fan favorite brand created by iconic singer-songwriter, Rihanna. Launched in 2017, the products immediately did well with Fenty Beauty making $100 million in sales in the first 40 days of the launch. Some of the bestselling products to check out if you have never tried anything from this brand are the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer and the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation.

Kora Organics – Miranda Kerr

Kora Organics is a natural skincare brand founded by former Victoria Secret Angel Miranda Kerr. On their website they write, “Over the years, I found there wasn’t anyone creating certified organic and effective skincare and in 2009, I decided to make my own. After three years of partnering with some of the best chemists in the natural space, I launched a range of skincare that followed both the strictest global standards of safety and the highest levels of clinical performance for healthy, glowing skin.” Their Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Face Mask was an Allure Best of Beauty winner in 2022. This best selling 2-in-1 mask smoothes and brightens skin by using certified organic turmeric and rosehip seeds to polish the skin and it can be used as a detoxifying mask.

JVN Hair – Jonathan van Ness (Personal Favorite)

Jonathan van Ness is a professional hairstylist primarily known for his appearances on the Netflix series Queer Eye. Launched in 2021, JVN Hair sells a whole range of gender neutral hair products. My personal favorites are the Nourishing Shine Drops and the Blowout Styling Milk. Both of these products make styling my frizzy, unruly hair very easy and provide a sleek, frizz free look. JVN Hair is also one of the more affordable celebrity hair care brands, with no single product being over $35.

Rare Beauty – Selena Gomez (Personal Favorite)

We all know about Rare Beauty, it needs no introduction. You can check out my article here for a more in depth look at Rare Beauty overall. Launched in 2020 by Selena Gomez, the brand has had tremendous success, having reached over $300 million sales in 2023. My favorite products that I have tried include the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick and the viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush which comes in 13 shades. Rare Beauty is another brand that tries to keep their products affordable for their customers with no makeup product exceeding $30.

Rhode – Hailey Bieber

Rhode by Hailey Bieber was launched in 2022 with only three products and has since expanded their line to include six products. Their newest launch was their Pineapple Refresh cleanser which claims to be “A refreshing balm-to-lather daily cleanser formulated with polyglutamic acid (aka PGA), green tea extract, and pineapple enzyme to leave your skin clean, soft, and bouncy post-rinse.” I have only tried the Peptide Lip Treatment which I enjoyed. I would love to try the The Rhode Kit which comes with four full size products. The kit includes the best selling Peptide Glazing Fluid, which has an average of 4.5 star reviews on their website.

The Outset – Scarlett Johansson

The Outset was co-founded by famous actress Scarlett Johansson and business partner Kate Foster. The Outset’s main focus is extremely gentle skincare or “radically gentle” as they call it. “The Outset is here to de-stress high-performance skincare with a radically gentle and hydrating approach, all in an essential daily routine that’s easy to stick to. Get ready to achieve your skin’s true potential, because healthy, hydrated skin starts at The Outset.” I have not personally tried anything from this brand but I would love to check out the Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum, which won an Allure Best of Beauty award in 2022 for being one of the best products for sensitive skin.