Winter Skincare 2026: Best Products to Use For the Cold

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Because of the below freezing temperatures, the winter time can be very drying for your skin, especially if you already have a dry/very dry skin type. There is no better timelike now to take care of your face and your body. Here are some of the moisturizing and hydrating products to combat the wind and snow. Many of these products are perfect for everyone, especially with those who have dryer skin types.

Jason Vitamin E Cream

The Jason Vitamin E Antioxidant Cream is perfect for the face as well as the body. If you have dry skin or your moisturizer seems to soak away into your skin after 2 minutes, this product is perfect in protecting your skin from becoming dry or cracked. It is also a perfect moisturizer to go under your makeup during those really cold days. However, if you have an oilier skin type, you may find that this specific moisturizer is too heavy or greasy for your face.

Jojoba Oil

This isn’t a specific skincare product, but this is something to add to your routine if you need extra moisture on your body or your face. You can use a couple drops of it and incorporate it into your body care and/or skincare routine. However, if you have acne prone or oily skin, this may not be a necessary step in your winter care. Jojoba oil is also great to use on your hands, especially on your cuticles and nail beds.

Inkey List Water Moisturizer

This Inkey List Moisturizer is one of the best gel moisturizers I have ever tried and you don’t even need any other hydrating products to follow up. The Inkey List website says that this product is best for oily and combination skin, but this also works well for dry skin. You can also use this moisturizer in the morning and night.

Tirtir Milk Skin Toner

https://www.amazon.com/TIRTIR-Milk-Skin-Rice-Toner/dp/B0CG1H8YRS?th=1

This toner can be compared to the Laneige Cream skin toner. Used for mainly hydrating and soothing skin, this toner can be perfect for dry and can also be added as an extra moisturizing boost in your skin care regimen. I also use this product before I start applying my makeup, especially during the winter time.

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Lotion

https://www.neutrogena.com/products/skincare/neutrogena-hydro-boost-body-gel-cream/6811343

Similar to the Inkey List Water cream, this is another gel/water moisturizing product that can be used all over the body. It also has a lightweight formula, so you don’t need to worry about this product feeling greasy and heavy. Neutrogena also mentions that this Body Lotion is formulated with Hyaluronic acid, which is perfect for providing hydration for your skin.

These are some of the products that I have tried in the past and it continues to work for my skin, especially around the colder months of the year. However, your skincare routine must be personalized and work according to your needs and skin health.