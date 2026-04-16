WILL Weekly 18: National Women’s Health Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week, one of our Membership Chairs, Shayna Jaroslaw, has researched National Women’s Health Month!

Introduction:

National Women’s Health Month occurs every year during the month of May in the United States. According to the CDC, it officially begins on Mother’s Day (May 10th this year) and runs until the end of the month. Each year serves to highlight different areas of women’s health that are often overlooked. For example, last year, the Office on Women’s Health (OWH), a subdepartment of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), declared the three areas of focus to be menopause, mental health, and cancer. Moreover, many health focused women’s organizations take the time to release a policy agenda like the one below from the National Women’s Health Network:

2024 Policy Agenda

Expanding access to safe and legal abortion services

Ensuring affordable contraception access

Improving sexual education programs and STI screening

Advancing research initiatives dedicated to conditions that disproportionately affect women

Reducing racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health outcomes

Improving the quality of prenatal and postpartum care

Expanding healthcare coverage for aging women

Controlling skyrocketing drug prices

Addressing specific healthcare needs related to menopause and post-menopausal health

Why it Matters:

Although before leaving office in 2025 former President Biden allocated 200 million dollars to funding women’s health research, that is only a very, very small fraction of 36.58 billion dollars given to health organizations for research purposes in the same year. Women’s health is human health, meaning it should not take a special allocation to be something that is worthy of being looked into.

Ways to Stay Active and Take Care of Your Health on Campus: