WILL Weekly 10: National Human Rights Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of our Vice Presidents, Esme Regalado, has researched National Human Rights Day.

History & Significance

What is Human Rights Day?

Human Rights Day marks the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a landmark document that proclaims the inalienable rights that every person is entitled to, regardless of identity or status. United Nations

Observed: December 10

Key milestones:

1948: UDHR adopted by the UN General Assembly. United Nations

UDHR adopted by the UN General Assembly. United Nations 1949 (US): First U.S. Presidential Proclamation designating Human Rights Day. Truman Library

The UDHR includes rights such as:

Freedom from discrimination

Right to life and liberty

Freedom of expression and religion

Right to work, housing, and education

And more



Global Human Rights Facts & Statistics

Human rights challenges today

According to Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2025, governments worldwide face ongoing pressures that threaten freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly. Human Rights Watch

Digital violence against women journalists and activists has increased significantly, with two-thirds reporting digital abuse and many experiencing offline attacks tied to online harassment. AP News

UN human rights institutions are facing funding shortfalls, limiting global monitoring and response capacity. Reuters



Key Global Human Rights Organizations

Organization Role United Nations OHCHR Coordinates global human rights promotion and monitoring. United Nations Human Rights Watch (HRW) Monitors and reports on human rights violations worldwide. Human Rights Watch Amnesty International Investigates abuses and advocates for policy change. Amnesty International International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) Promotes human rights within social work and education. IFSW

U.S. & New Jersey Legislation and Resolutions

U.S. Federal

S.Res.540 (119th Congress, 2025) : Resolution recognizing Human Rights Day and UDHR anniversary (introduced). Congress.gov

: Resolution recognizing Human Rights Day and UDHR anniversary (introduced). Congress.gov Historic laws rooted in human rights principles include the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (prohibiting discrimination). GovInfo



New Jersey

Assembly Concurrent Resolution No. 122 (2024): Acknowledges the UDHR and supports the UN’s human rights campaigns. New Jersey Legislature

Acknowledges the UDHR and supports the UN’s human rights campaigns. New Jersey Legislature Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights and Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights: Strengthen labor protections in NJ. NJ.gov



NJ Human Rights & Social Justice Resources

Advocacy & Support Organizations

How to Get Involved