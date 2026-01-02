WILL Weekly 10: National Human Rights Day

One of our Vice Presidents, Esme Regalado, has researched National Human Rights Day.
History & Significance
What is Human Rights Day?
Human Rights Day marks the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a landmark document that proclaims the inalienable rights that every person is entitled to, regardless of identity or status. United Nations
Observed: December 10
Key milestones:
- 1948: UDHR adopted by the UN General Assembly. United Nations
- 1949 (US): First U.S. Presidential Proclamation designating Human Rights Day. Truman Library
The UDHR includes rights such as:
- Freedom from discrimination
- Right to life and liberty
- Freedom of expression and religion
- Right to work, housing, and education
- And more
Global Human Rights Facts & Statistics
Human rights challenges today
- According to Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2025, governments worldwide face ongoing pressures that threaten freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly. Human Rights Watch
- Digital violence against women journalists and activists has increased significantly, with two-thirds reporting digital abuse and many experiencing offline attacks tied to online harassment. AP News
- UN human rights institutions are facing funding shortfalls, limiting global monitoring and response capacity. Reuters
Key Global Human Rights Organizations
|Organization
|Role
|United Nations OHCHR
|Coordinates global human rights promotion and monitoring. United Nations
|Human Rights Watch (HRW)
|Monitors and reports on human rights violations worldwide. Human Rights Watch
|Amnesty International
|Investigates abuses and advocates for policy change. Amnesty International
|International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW)
|Promotes human rights within social work and education. IFSW
U.S. & New Jersey Legislation and Resolutions
U.S. Federal
- S.Res.540 (119th Congress, 2025): Resolution recognizing Human Rights Day and UDHR anniversary (introduced). Congress.gov
- Historic laws rooted in human rights principles include the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (prohibiting discrimination). GovInfo
New Jersey
- Assembly Concurrent Resolution No. 122 (2024): Acknowledges the UDHR and supports the UN’s human rights campaigns. New Jersey Legislature
- Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights and Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights: Strengthen labor protections in NJ. NJ.gov
NJ Human Rights & Social Justice Resources
Advocacy & Support Organizations
- ACLU of New Jersey: Defends civil liberties and fights abuses of power. ACLU of New Jersey
- New Jersey Institute for Social Justice: Works on racial & social justice, voting rights, economic equity. New Jersey Institute for Social Justice
- Disability Rights New Jersey: Protects rights of people with disabilities. Disability Rights NJ
- New Jersey Division on Civil Rights: Enforces anti-discrimination laws. NJ Attorney General
- NJ Human Relations Council: Promotes bias reduction and community harmony. NJ Attorney General
- New Jersey Citizen Action: Community organizing on issues including housing, pay equity, and justice. NewJerseyAlmanac.com
How to Get Involved
- Join TCNJ’s Amnesty International Recognized Student Organization
- Attend local events or virtual forums
- Volunteer with NJ human rights organizations
- Advocate for key legislation at state and national levels
- Educate others about the UDHR and fundamental rights
- Support marginalized communities through donations or activism