Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
MWD 2020 Articles Hero Images 1?width=1280&height=854&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
MWD 2020 Articles Hero Images 1?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Karly Jones via Unsplash
TCNJ | Life > Academics

WILL Weekly 10: National Human Rights Day

WILL E-Board Student Contributor, The College of New Jersey
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of our Vice Presidents, Esme Regalado, has researched National Human Rights Day.

History & Significance

What is Human Rights Day?
Human Rights Day marks the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a landmark document that proclaims the inalienable rights that every person is entitled to, regardless of identity or status. United Nations

Observed: December 10

Key milestones:

  • 1948: UDHR adopted by the UN General Assembly. United Nations
  • 1949 (US): First U.S. Presidential Proclamation designating Human Rights Day. Truman Library

The UDHR includes rights such as:

  • Freedom from discrimination
  • Right to life and liberty
  • Freedom of expression and religion
  • Right to work, housing, and education 
  • And more

Global Human Rights Facts & Statistics

Human rights challenges today

  • According to Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2025, governments worldwide face ongoing pressures that threaten freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly. Human Rights Watch
  • Digital violence against women journalists and activists has increased significantly, with two-thirds reporting digital abuse and many experiencing offline attacks tied to online harassment. AP News
  • UN human rights institutions are facing funding shortfalls, limiting global monitoring and response capacity. Reuters

Key Global Human Rights Organizations

Organization Role
United Nations OHCHR Coordinates global human rights promotion and monitoring. United Nations
Human Rights Watch (HRW) Monitors and reports on human rights violations worldwide. Human Rights Watch
Amnesty International Investigates abuses and advocates for policy change. Amnesty International
International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) Promotes human rights within social work and education. IFSW

U.S. & New Jersey Legislation and Resolutions

U.S. Federal

  • S.Res.540 (119th Congress, 2025): Resolution recognizing Human Rights Day and UDHR anniversary (introduced). Congress.gov
  • Historic laws rooted in human rights principles include the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (prohibiting discrimination). GovInfo

New Jersey

  • Assembly Concurrent Resolution No. 122 (2024): Acknowledges the UDHR and supports the UN’s human rights campaigns. New Jersey Legislature
  • Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights and Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights: Strengthen labor protections in NJ. NJ.gov

NJ Human Rights & Social Justice Resources

Advocacy & Support Organizations

How to Get Involved

  • Join TCNJ’s Amnesty International Recognized Student Organization  
  • Attend local events or virtual forums
  • Volunteer with NJ human rights organizations
  • Advocate for key legislation at state and national levels
  • Educate others about the UDHR and fundamental rights
  • Support marginalized communities through donations or activism
WILL E-Board

TCNJ '40

Current WILL E-Board:
Executive Chair: Maria Hourihan
Vice Executive Chairs: Esme Regalado & Bayane Chahine
Social Media Chair: Lyna Chahine
Programming Chair: Amanda Ercolino
Community Service Chair: Campbell Maenner
Finance Chair: Teresa Loh
Membership Co-Chairs: Caroline Pollinger and Shayna Jaroslaw

The WILL Program strives to foster a deeper understanding of gender and its intersections with race, culture, class, sexuality and other aspects of social identity. By connecting students with each other, and to a strong supportive network of faculty, staff, alumnae and community mentors, WILL students develop critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, problem-solving and leadership skills.