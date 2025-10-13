WILL Weekly 1: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of our Membership Chairs, Caroline Pollinger, has researched Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

10/12 Breast Cancer Awareness

Important dates this October:

Sept 28 – Oct 4: National Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer Week

Oct 2: National Previvor Day

Oct 10: World Mental Health Day

Oct 11: World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

Oct 13: Metatastic Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Oct 17: National Mammography Day

Oct 17 – 23: Men’s Breast Cancer Awareness Week

History:

October 1st marked the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM). Organized by major breast cancer charities in 1985, the annual October campaign was created to raise awareness for breast cancer, increase screenings, and provide support for patients and survivors.

Why the pink ribbon? The pink ribbon became a symbol for BCAM after Charlotte Haley passed out peach-ribbons to raise awareness of the lack of breast cancer research funding in the early 1990s. Haley’s ribbon garnered the attention of big corporations such as Self magazine, who insisted on featuring the ribbon in an October 1992 Breast Cancer Awareness Month issue of Estée Lauder.

Why October? The National Breast Cancer Foundation states that October “was chosen to honor the efforts of early advocates and coincide with global research events”.

Statistics and Impact:

According to the American Cancer Society:

“Breast cancer accounts for about 30% of all new female [AFAB] cancers each year”

“Black women have the highest death rate from breast cancer”

“Asian and Pacific Islander women have the lowest death rate from breast cancer”

“For men, the average lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 726”

Since 1989, BCAM campaigns have helped reduce breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 44%. This decline in breast cancer death rates comes as a result of earlier cancer screening (mammographies), increased awareness, and better treatment outcomes.

Get involved on campus:

Colleges Against Cancer

designed to help eliminate cancer by initiating and supporting the programs of the American Cancer Society on college campuses.

designed by and administered by college students from across the country and is supported by the American Cancer Society.

Zeta Tau Alpha

On campus sorority with philanthropic efforts toward breast cancer education and awareness

Pink Print Breast Cancer Awareness Walk – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

Sunday October 19 – check in at 10:00 am

Check their instagram for more info and reach out if interested!

Get involved off campus:

Join the cause – National Breast Cancer Foundation

Volunteering opportunities

Donations

Start a campaign partnership

Wear pink

Participate in walks and community gatherings

Drive patients to appointments

Learn from others experiences

Final Thoughts

While Breast Cancer Awareness Month was founded as an avenue for awareness and support, it is important to recognize that many breast cancer survivors may be triggered during BCAM. “Pinkwashing” is a real concern in the Breast Cancer Awareness movement, the term defines “companies that claim to care about breast cancer by placing pink ribbons on their products while at the same time producing, manufacturing, or selling products containing chemicals that are linked with the disease” (Cedars – Sinai).

Remember to participate consciously and be aware of the corporations you chose to support.

My recommended reading:

The Cancer Journals by Audre Lorde

A startling, powerful account of Audre Lorde’s experience with breast cancer and mastectomy

Living as a “black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet,” Lorde heals and re-envisions herself on her own terms and offers her voice, grief, resistance, and courage to those dealing with their own diagnosis

** (Description from Penguin Random House)

Sourced Information and other resources to look into:

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pink Ribbon – National Breast Cancer Foundation

Breast Cancer Statistics | How Common Is Breast Cancer? | American Cancer Society

Key Statistics for Breast Cancer in Men | American Cancer Society

The Cancer Journals by Audre Lorde: 9780143135203 | PenguinRandomHouse.com: Books

Wall of Support – National Breast Cancer Foundation

Seeing Pink: Awareness Ribbons a Troubling Reminder to Some | Cedars-Sinai

Upcoming events!

AVI Escalation Workshop

10/14 from 3:30pm – 5:00pm

Intercultural Center

Mark your calendars for a workshop with TCNJ’s Anti-Violence Initiative to discuss escalation and how to approach it. This counts as a social justice event!

PRISM’s Drag Bingo

10/14 from 8:30pm – 10:00pm

BSC 100E

At this event, you can learn about the history of activism while playing bingo hosted by drag performers! This counts as a social justice event!

Third General Body Meeting!

10/15 from 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Library Auditorium

Learn how to vote and participate in the upcoming election!

Pumpkins, Pride, and Perspective: WILL Fall Social

10/22 7:00 pm – 8:30pm

Bliss Annex 151

Come join us in learning about LGBTQ+ history while painting pumpkins and creating air-dry clay ghosts!