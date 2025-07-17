What is the 8+8+8 rule?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 8+8+8 rule is a most relaxing rule that any college student can do if they feel overstressed, or do not have the energy to do anything. They can do this rule instead. It is a simple guideline to make sure you balance out your life. Divide a 24-hour day into three equal parts of 8 hours each and this is how it looks like:

8 hours of work: Like your job, school work, or any primary daily responsibilities that you need to take care of 8 hours for rest: Mainly dedicated towards your sleep or rest whatever you want it to call, allowing yourself to adequately recover and health too 8 hours for your personal needs: The time for your hobbies, exercise, social activities, and other personal pursuits

The order of the 8 hours can be of your choosing, it is very useful if you honestly don’t know how to start your day and feel like you are going to explode. Can just follow the 8+8+8 rule. It is to emphasize the balancing daily routine. Every 8 hours should be spent on the 3Fs, 3Hs, and 3Ss which is:

3Fs: Family, Friends, and Faith

3Hs: Health, Hygiene, and Hobbies

3Ss: Self, Service, and Smile

Learning the 8+8+8 rule can simply put you in a daily routine and is something that can make you feel like yourself again and less stressed.