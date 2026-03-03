Watching the Olympics as a Retired Figure Skater

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every two years when the Summer and Winter Olympics/Paralympics roll around, the entire world drops what they are doing to tune in and keep up to date with the athletes and events. For me however, the winter olympics specifically are more than just a two week obsession.

At the age of five, my uncle gave me my first pair of ice skates and a lesson package at our local ice rink for Christmas. That January, I started my first Learn to Skate lessons. Over a year and a half, in seven-week chunks of time, I passed through level after level, gaining more and more skills on the ice. I have very few memories of my time in Learn to Skate classes, but every now and then glimpses of memories pop up in my mind. Dressing up as a toy soldier and performing in a Holiday Show with my fellow skating students. Learning skills that develop into more complicated jumps and pins. My friends and I practicing together after class, giggling near the boards.

Eventually I was able to join the rink’s figure skating club and began to take private lessons. My skills began to become more advanced and started attending competitions. I became closer with the other skaters in the club. Eventually as I got older, I began to face the hardships of the sport. I let my anxiety of failing get the best of me. However, I also gained much success through the sport, some of which I did not realise until years after I stopped skating. After years of work, I became a United States Figure Skating Gold Medalist. I also gained leadership skills that I have used in college and other aspects of my life. I became a Learn to Skate coach and a private coach for the club as well. The hardships of the sport, on the other hand, taught me about hard work and eventually guided me to working on my mental health.

I am forever grateful for the things I have continuously learned as a student and coach. Although some things were not easy and there were bumps in the road, I would never trade any of it for the world. Between the skills I learned and the people I met, I will forever appreciate my time as a figure skater.

So, when the Winter Olympics come on every two years, I sit down and appreciate the art of the sport. Although championships and international competitions can be watched throughout the year, there is something about the energy of watching Olympic figure skating that is completely different. The pride of representing one’s country, the culture of living in the village, and watching a skater perform the skate of their lifetime. Although I may not understand the extensive level and pressure of the Olympics personally, being able to relate to the emotions and experiences is so special. Getting to watch the Olympics from this perspective has always been so enjoyable and special since I was a kid.