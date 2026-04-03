This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you seen the viral fruit-shaped pastries all over social media? This trend started to be noticed when content creators from Los Angeles began reviewing these adorable desserts, including fruit-shaped ice creams sold in certain stores. Their realistic texture of the real thing and their flavors makes people want to try these out immediately. I have been on the hunt for these viral fruit-shaped pastries and ice creams, and I have found some of the best places that are between fifteen to forty-five minutes away.

The first place is located in Hamilton, New Jersey, about 15 minutes away from the TCNJ campus. Lilla Vanilla Bakery is known for its beautifully crafted fruit-shaped pastries, which include flavors like mango, coffee bean, apple, and more. Each pastry is designed to look incredibly realistic, making it satisfying to bite into them. For example, these desserts not only look delicious but also have received many positive reviews online, which made me even more excited to try them. The only bad thing about these viral pastries is that having a bakery in New Jersey that created these is first-come, first-served basis, and you cannot order these pastries for delivery. Because of their popularity, they often sell out very quickly, so getting there early is important.

Another place where you can find these viral fruit-shaped treats is H Mart. Unlike the bakery, H Mart offers fruit-shaped ice cream that is both convenient and fun to eat. I have personally tried one of these, and the brand is called Hong Qi. I decided to try the peach flavor, which was really good and not too sweet. In addition to peach, they also have flavors like mango and lemon, as well as unique options like peach jam milk. These ice creams are not only tasty but also mess-free, making them perfect for sharing with family and friends or enjoying as a quick treat.

There are also larger grocery stores where these viral desserts can sometimes be found, although they may be harder to locate. For example, Wegmans is known to occasionally carry fruit-shaped ice cream products. However, just like the bakery, these items tend to sell out quickly since so many people are looking for these trending desserts. Lastly, another popular store that may carry these viral ice cream treats is Target. Since Target often stocks trendy and seasonal items, it is possible to find fruit-shaped ice creams there as well. However, because this trend is so popular right now, it may be difficult to find them in stock. Even so, it is still worth checking your local store, as you might get lucky.

Overall, these are some of the places you can check out if you are interested in trying viral fruit-shaped pastries and ice creams. Whether you go with friends, family, or even your partner, it can be fun and something different. Trying new and trending foods is a great way to explore different flavors if you are someone who likes to order the same thing. If you are able to find these treats, they are definitely worth it!