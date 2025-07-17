The Rise of Healthy Sodas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For soda lovers who want a fizzy fix without the high sugar content, the arrival of “healthy” sodas couldn’t have come at a better time. Brands like Poppi, OLIPOP, and Culture Pop have taken over the beverage aisle, promising gut health benefits, lower sugar content, and flavorful alternatives to traditional soda. But are these drinks actually good for you? Let’s take a closer look at their ingredients, health claims, and cost-effectiveness.

Poppi: A Prebiotic Boost?

Poppi markets itself as a “prebiotic soda,” offering 15 different flavors that range from classic soda imitations to unique blends.

Ingredients & Health Claims

Prebiotics (Agave inulin): Provides 2 grams of fiber per 12-ounce can, meeting 7% of daily fiber needs.

Apple cider vinegar: No current scientifically backed health benefits. Poppi claims the ACV makes their drinks more flavorful.

Sugar & Calories: Contains 2-5 grams or less of sugar and 35 calories or fewer per 12oz can.

The inulin in Poppi may support gut health by promoting good bacteria, but a single can likely isn’t enough to make a meaningful difference. You may need several cans per day to truly experience prebiotic benefits.

cost, Controversy, & Conclusion

Price: $2.49 per 12oz can, or $8.69 for a 4-pack.

Compared to Coca-Cola’s 12-pack for $7.99, Poppi is notably more expensive.

Legal Troubles: A lawsuit claimed that Poppi’s low fiber content means four cans are needed daily to see potential gut health benefits—while its sugar may offset any health advantages.

Personal thoughts: Out of the three brands, Poppi is my favorite. Their drinks are flavorful and sweet but don’t give me a “sugar headache” like other sodas. My favorite flavors are Strawberry Lemonade and Lemon Lime!

Verdict: If you want a yummy low-sugar soda alternative but aren’t looking for major health benefits, Poppi might be for you.

OLIPOP: A Fiber-Rich Functional Soda

OLIPOP takes a different approach. This brand continues to market itself as a soda that “promotes digestive health.” OLIPOP has 18 different flavors and packs a punch when it comes to fiber.

Ingredients & Health Claims

OLISmart Blend: A proprietary mix of prebiotic fibers and botanicals, including: Cassava fiber, chicory root inulin, Jerusalem artichoke inulin, nopal cactus extract, marshmallow root extract, calendula flower extract, and kudzu root extract.

12g of fiber: Meets 32% of daily fiber needs.

NutriStrong™ certified, recognizing its potency and health benefits.

Studies suggest fiber intake can improve digestion, aid weight management, and lower cholesterol.

Sugar & Calories: Contains 2-5 grams of sugar and 30-50 calories per 12oz can

Cost vs. Benefits

Price: $2.59 per 12oz can, or $9.89 for a 4-pack.

More expensive than Poppi, but offers greater digestive benefits.

Personal Thoughts: OLIPOP is good, but you can definitely taste the added healthy ingredients. If you don’t mind this, however, you would definitely enjoy OLIPOP. My favorite flavor is Crisp Apple.

Verdict: If you’re looking for a soda alternative with significant health perks, OLIPOP is the better choice.

Culture Pop: A Probiotic Punch

Culture Pop stands out from the crowd with 9 fruity flavors and probiotic (rather than prebiotic) benefits.

Ingredients & Health Claims

Probiotics (Bacillus Subtilus): Supports digestion, gut balance, and immunity.

Sweetened with fruit juice—no refined sugars, stevia, or artificial sweeteners.

Sugar & Calories: 8-11 grams of natural (not added) sugar and 45 calories per 12oz can.

Non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, plant-based, and kosher.

Culture Pop’s probiotic strain thrives in the small intestine, where 70% of your immune system is housed. This makes it a great choice for those looking to improve gut health while enjoying a flavorful soda alternative.

Cost & Value

Price: $2.29 per 12oz can.

Slightly cheaper than OLIPOP and Poppi but with a different approach to gut health.

Personal Thoughts: I’ve only tried one Culture Pop drink so far: the strawberry & rhubarb flavor, and I didn’t hate it but definitely didn’t love it. Like OLIPOP, it tasted healthy and was even less sweet.

Verdict: If you prefer a healthy-tasting beverage with probiotics over prebiotics, Culture Pop may be the right fit.

The Final Sip: Which Healthy Soda Is Right for You?

Each brand brings something unique to the table:

Poppi is a tasty, lower-sugar alternative, but lacks strong gut health benefits.

OLIPOP offers significant digestive perks thanks to its fiber content.

Culture Pop delivers probiotic support for overall gut health.

Cheers to finding a fizzy favorite that fuels your cravings, fits your health goals, and keeps your wallet happy!🫧