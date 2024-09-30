The Portable Safe Space: Finding Solace in Stick Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many people turn to their favorite artists during troubled times, finding comfort, connection, and healing in their music. For me and many others that artist is Noah Kahan, a singer-songwriter from Vermont known for his introspective and emotionally evocative folk music. The “Stick Season” singer made his big breakthrough in the music industry with the release of his single “Young Blood” in 2017. His popularity soared further with his 2019 album “Busyhead,” featuring hits like “Hurt Somebody,” which helped solidify his place in the indie-folk music scene. This was before his transition to the folk-pop world in 2022 with the release of “Stick Season.”

Aside from his newfound fame, Noah Kahan has a personal dedication to supporting the mental health of others. His music reflects his own struggles and possesses a certain vulnerability that immediately connects him to the listener. Through his carefully crafted lyrics and catchy melodies, Kahan creates a safe space where listeners can find comfort and understanding. His songs often delve into themes of anxiety, depression, and self-reflection, making his music a comforting companion for those navigating their own mental health journeys.

Personally, Noah Kahan’s music has helped me through some of my own mental health challenges. I would listen to his music around campus while I was trying to navigate a new part of my life as a freshman in college, experiencing new feelings of loneliness and instability. His music would provide a sort of comfort that I couldn’t find anywhere else. It became a safe space for me. The raw honesty in his lyrics and the soothing quality of his voice offered a sense of understanding that was reassuring. I have attended two of his concerts and, unsurprisingly, cried through the majority of both of them. His incredible live performances simply amplify the emotional impact of his songs, creating an atmosphere where it felt safe to express my feelings and reflect on the time when his music was the only stable thing in my college life.

Not only does Noah Kahan’s music delve into the intricacies of challenging human experiences, but his charity, “The Busyhead Project,” advocates for mental health by raising awareness, reducing stigma, and providing mental health resources to various community organizations. The initiative has raised over $2 million to support mental health organizations across the U.S. and Canada, demonstrating Kahan’s commitment to making a significant impact beyond his music.

I highly recommend that lovers of “Stick Season” take the time to listen to songs from his other albums. Some of my personal favorites are “False Confidence,” “Sink,” “Maine,” “Godlight,” and “Part of Me.” Each of these songs offers a unique glimpse into Kahan’s own journey and struggles, and provides listeners with a diverse range of emotional experiences. His music not only entertains but also heals, making it a valuable resource for anyone dealing with mental health challenges. Whether you’re seeking comfort, understanding, or simply a beautiful melody to accompany your day, Noah Kahan’s discography has plenty to offer.

If you’ve ever dealt with mental health challenges, or just difficult human experiences, you may find that music can be a source of comfort and consistency. I hope that anyone struggling can find an artist that they emotionally connect with, whose songs provide just a little bit of solace. Music can be a safe space—you just need to find yours.