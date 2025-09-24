Pumpkin Season Made Gluten Free

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Having any allergies or dietary restrictions during the fall season feels a lot like missing out on the best part of the year—pumpkin-flavored everything! As someone who has been gluten-free for 17 years, diagnosed with celiac disease when I was just three years old, I’ve learned where to hunt down the best seasonal products during my weekly shopping that let me enjoy my favorite time of year. And let me add, this year’s lineup is not disappointing.

Here are the gluten-free seasonal foods I’m most excited about this year (and it’s not just me—everyone is raving about them):

Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Ravioli

Trader Joe’s never fails when it comes to festive foods, and their gluten-free pumpkin ravioli is a game-changer. It’s creamy, cozy, and makes any night feel instantly like fall. I recommend enjoying these ravioli with some of Trader Joe’s Gluten-Free Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce.

Aldi’s Priano Brand Seasonal Pastas

Aldi’s gluten-free finds tend to be seasonal, and this year’s pastas are a hidden gem. Their cranberry and brie tortellini is rich and festive—a perfect pairing for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals! The potato and cheese version is just as lovely as it sounds, my ultimate comfort food. These are a quick, easy meal to make a long day of classes feel just a little more special.

Target’s Favorite Day Pumpkin Spice Creme Cookies

If you’ve been envying pumpkin spice Oreos, this is the best gluten-free dupe I’ve found. The cookies are crunchy, spiced, and filled with the sweetest crème—and did I mention they’re pumpkin-shaped?

Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Steusel Muffins

These muffins are soft, spiced, and topped with the most perfect crumbly streusel. There’s no better way to describe them than this: a bite of a fall morning. Everyone loves these muffins, not just my gluten-free friends, so keep an eye out! Pro tip: warm them up in the microwave and pair with your favorite pumpkin latte

Katz Gluten Free Seasonal Baked Goods

Katz is a go-to gluten-free brand year-round, but their seasonal drops are unmatched. From pumpkin creme cakes and poptarts to carmel apple filled cupcakes, this brand nails the flavors I rarely see offered gluten-free. Plus, these goods are frozen, which is normally a downside for me, but it just means they’ll last you longer. While stores like Target, Walmart, and ShopRite carry some options, the full lineup is always available online.

Other Gluten Free Buzz

Crumbl’s Gluten-Free Rotation: They’ve started offering GF flavors in select weeks. While I haven’t spotted any fall ones yet, I’m hoping they make an appearance!



Cappello’s Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough: Baking GF pumpkin cookies straight from the freezer? Yes please.



Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: Basically, the drink of the season. Starbucks’ coffee and cold foam combo is gluten-free and the perfect fall pick-me-up.

Fall doesn’t have to mean missing out when you’re gluten-free—you just have to know where to look! From Trader Joe’s staples to online bakeries, there are plenty of seasonal treats to satisfy your cravings and keep your kitchen smelling like pumpkin spice.