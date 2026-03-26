My Current Random Hobbies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hobbies are important to human beings. It gives us small things to look forward to each day and positively impacts our mental health. As someone who constantly picks up a bunch of random hobbies, here is a short list of my current hobbies to inspire you!

Wired Jewelry

This is my newest hobby. I recently went to an event in my apartment building where we learned how to make jewelry out of wire. Although my first attempt was not great by any means, I had a lot of fun making a simple ring. A few days later I was near a craft store and stopped in to get a small bundle of wire and a pack of a variety of pliers. I definitely need to practice before moving on to advanced designs, as well as more difficult types of jewelry, but I really enjoyed learning how to do this and I can’t wait to make jewelry for my friends and family soon.

Junk Journaling

I’ve begun to see more and more about this hobby online. Junk journaling is a great way to make a journal without the pressures of prompts or bullet journaling. I have always wanted to start a journal, but was extremely intimidated by the idea of starting one in general. However, when I learned about junk journaling, I immediately wanted to try. I am always collecting little items from places I go to, but then they just sit in a drawer. Junk journaling gave me a place to put them for the first time.

Collecting Items For My Junk Journal

In my opinion, collecting things for my junk journal is a hobby on its own. When I am out shopping, traveling, or even just cleaning my room, I am always keeping an eye out for little pictures, objects, or scraps that could be added to a page in my journal. It makes what I am doing more engaging and fulfilling. I attempt to draft what a page could look like in my head when I see something that could fit, which helps me embrace my creative side.

Exploring New Places

My best friend/roommate Grace and I have a habit of exploring random places we have never been. We have been on hikes on random paths we find, to gardens, coffee shops, little towns, and more. We are always looking for new places to try and explore, and currently have a running shared notes app to find more places to try!