Low Calorie Drinks For This Spring at Starbucks 

The goal is not to forbid drinking fun drinks, but to know how to order the drinks we love while being on a low-calorie deficit; it is possible. As a person who is on a health and fitness journey who loves a good drink from Starbucks on campus or regular Starbucks, I have just the drinks for you.

The first few drinks are for anyone who loves a nice, refreshing drink that makes you feel joyful. The first drink is the healthier alternative to the Pink drink. Order a grande-sized passion tea with a light strawberry acai base and a splash of coconut milk, making this drink equal to 6 calories while tasting like a glimpse of summer.

The next drink is a grande iced green tea with 2 pumps of raspberry syrup, easy to order if you are on the go. Any college student who loves peach-flavored drinks will love this low-calorie peach drink. You are going to order an iced grande green tea with light peach juice, trust me, this drink is calm and delicious while only being around 35 calories.

Lastly, another must have refresher is an iced passion tea with a light mango dragon fruit base. This sounds good. I know you are probably thinking to yourself, “I have got to go to Starbucks and try this now.”

Moving onto the drinks that contain some dairy in it, such as an iced black tea with 3 pumps of brown sugar and a splash of oatmilk which is equal to 80 calories and tastes just like bubble milk tea which I absolutely love! A low calorie coffee order for anyone who loves the taste of both coffee and sweetness is an iced blond roast with almond milk, sugar free vanilla syrup, a light caramel drizzle around the cup, and protein cold foam. This drink not only gives you the protein you need but it is 220 calories. For less calories and no protein, ask for no cold foam, which would make the drink 70-110 calories, which is pretty good than getting the original sweetness and added sugar to the coffee. Personally, this is one of my favorite coffee orders at the moment.

Lastly, my number one go-to coffee order anywhere is an iced cold brew with 2 splenda in the raw, 2 creams, 3 sugar free vanilla syrup, and 1 caramel sugar free syrup…that’s it. The total is 65 calories which makes it even better to drink without feeling guilt. Even though being on a low calorie deficit may sound like you can not have your favorite drinks, it is not true. You most definitely can have a delicious drink while being on a low calorie deficit!