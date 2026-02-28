Is Winter Your Hair’s Villain? Here’s How to Win

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter, and winter weather can be brutal on our hair. The dry air, static, cold winds, and indoor heating all strip our hair’s moisture and make strands brittle, frizzy, and flat. Luckily, social media trends, with the input of professionals, have given us foolproof hacks to keep your hair healthy and hydrated. Here’s how to save your hair these next few weeks:

Reduce Washing + Use Detanglers & Leave-Ins

Washing your hair less often in winter helps keep natural oils from drying out, which preserves moisture. Believe it or not, that “greasy” feeling is actually healthy and healing for your hair! Pair less frequent shampoo sessions with a good leave-in or detangler to keep issues like frizz and knots at bay between washes (& use fun slick back hairstyles to hide oils!).

Try applying one of these leave-in conditioners on damp hair after washes, and comb through with a wide-toothed comb to detangle and distribute moisture.

Hydrating / Detangling Must-Haves

Naturelle Grow: Sweet Plantain Leave-in Conditioner This natural leave-in conditioner can be purchased on Etsy for about $20. It’s packed with vitamin C and E, encouraging scalp health and hair moisture. This leave-in is especially useful for hair prone to tangling, dry hair/scalp, and even hair loss.

Kitsch: Moisturizing Argan Milk This spray-in conditioner can be used on wet or dry hair, and runs about $15. This product has nourishing fatty and amino acids that repair the hair at the root, while also restoring hydration. This spray leaves wet hair healthy, manageable, and dry hair with a lighweight shiny finish!



Satin & Silk Linings – Don’t Sleep on It

Winter hats and cotton sheets are cozy, but they can cause serious frizz and hair breakage when they rub against dry winter hair. That’s why I stand by satin and silk linings in beanies, pillowcases, bonnets, and scrunchies. Satin and silk reduce friction, helping maintain the hair’s natural moisture and smoothness while you sleep or run errands in a cozy hat. Try switching to a silk pillowcase, or sleeping in a bonnet, and switching your knit hat for one lined with silk!

Silk Bonnet This bonnet, or any, is silky and soft to keep hair from getting frizzy and maintain style throughout the night. I will say sometimes the tie isn’t enough to keep the bonnet on during my sleep, so if you’re worried about that, perhaps try a different style!

Silk Pillowcase I personally love sleeping on silk bedsheets, but if you love the cozy feel of cotton, maybe consider trying a silk pillowcase to give your hair a break. The silk reduces friction on the hair when you’re rolling around at night, and if you sleep in a bonnet, the reduced friction will help prevent it from falling off.

Silk Lined Beanie

Scalp Care – You Can’t Forget About it

A healthier scalp means healthier hair growth and less winter dryness and itching. Social media pros and even licensed stylists are all about treating your scalp like skin-gentle exfoliation and hydration are key.

My favorite new hack for a dry scalp is scalp brushing. With the right tools, this technique can stimulate circulation, loosen buildup, and help distribute oils for a natural, healthy moisturizer.

Tools to try:

Kitsch: Scalp Renewal Brush This budget-friendly brush is perfect for massaging and stimulating the scalp while gently detangling.

Framar: Boar Bristle Brush ANY boar bristle brush is great for smoothing and adding shine from root to ends, while gently stimulating blood flow and exfoliating the scalp to reduce dryness and dandruff. These brushes tend to be expensive, but this one is on the cheaper side!



Additionally, consider adding a scalp-specific treatment to your hair care routine. Pairing either of the following with a soothing scalp scrubber during your next hair day should ensure both a relaxing and revitalizing wash.

Silk Elements: Luxury Pre-Shampoo MASK This super inexpensive scalp mask can be found on Amazon. Its thick, creamy formula is designed to deeply hydrate and soothe the scalp, especially for those who often dye or bleach their roots.

Mielle: Rosemary Mint Clarifying Sugar Scalp Scrub This scrub has a refreshing smell while it gently exfoliates the scalp, removing product buildup and other impurities. I recommend using this after a scalp scrub to further loosen and remove dead skin cells.



Sooo, whether you’re team slick-back bun, silk-covered sleep, or a full-blown spa night scalp routine, consider this your sign to start romanticizing your winter hair care. If the groundhog says we’re in it for six more weeks, we might as well use the time to take care of ourselves! Hydrate, detangle, and protect that hair, because healthy, shiny hair is the biggest flex in this weather.