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woman applying lotion
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TCNJ | Style > Beauty

How to Achieve Natural Makeup: Acne-prone Friendly

Anagabriel Deleon Soto Student Contributor, The College of New Jersey
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever felt like your skin was breaking out and feeling itchy every time you do your makeup? As someone with sensitive acne-prone skin who has tried many different makeup products due to content creation, I have figured out what products do not irritate my skin and learned that less is more. Most products clog pores no matter if the product says it does not, test it out on an orange if you don’t believe me.

Starting off with primer, I have always used the ELFCosmetics Gripping Primer which has prevented my skin from breaking out and reduces flaky makeup. That is the best way to prep your skin for makeup on top of skincare.

I have stopped wearing foundation products, occasionally I will wear it. If I use a foundation, it is the Beauty of Joseon Skin Tint Foundation because it smooths your skin tone, protects your skin with SPF, while also being able to go from minimal to full coverage.

As someone who is always on the go I prefer using a concealer that has minimal coverage for my under eyes without making it look worse by not directly applying it on my under eye bags. You have to work your way from below your eye bags to where that area of your face is. The brands I use are Tarte cosmetics and Kulfi beauty by using two dots total and blending with a wet beauty blender and lightly tap it because it prevents flaky under eyes and brightens your complexion.

For blush I use the Fwee Pudding Pot or The Creme Shop Lip and Cheek Balm because I can easily just use my fingers to blend it out without it separating on my face.

I absolutely love faux freckles even having natural ones. I like to add the waterproof one that does not break out my face from the brand Marylia Scott Cosmetics. They are not a really well known brand, however their products have one of the best formulas.

Lastly, I do my lip combo. I am someone who hates sticky lipglosses, therefore the top lip products I use are Summer Fridays in the shade iced coffee. I absolutely love the formulas of their lip balms and they are very hydrating. Another one of my favorite brands is Glow Recipe, in the scent watermelon, the shade and pigment is absolutely amazing. Sheglam is one of the more underrated brands for lip products. I love both strawberry milk and cocoa cookies. These are the best shades. The best lip liner that goes with any gloss is by Wonder skin in the shade saddle; it’s one of the most natural lip liners on the market and is both creamy and matte.

This is everything that I use on a daily basis and decreases the chances of breakouts very safely for sensitive skin. I hope these products end up in your routine!

woman applying lotion
Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels
Anagabriel Deleon Soto

TCNJ '28

Hi! My name is Anagabriel Deleon Soto, and I'm a psychology major at The College of New Jersey. I was born into a proud Guatemalan family and raised in New Jersey, which shaped me into a bilingual individual who values culture, diversity, and connection. This unique perspective is something I carry with me in both my academic and creative work.
For the past three years, I have created content online, developing a passion for sharing ideas and building community through creativity. I’ve also had the opportunity to work in fashion and retail, where I learned the importance of understanding brand identity and balancing professionalism with personal style.
Outside of school and work, I enjoy simple joys like going on walks and discovering new places to recharge and stay inspired. Fitness is also a big part of my life because it keeps me motivated and balanced. More recently, I have been teaching myself how to do nails at home, which has become a relaxing hobby and another outlet for creativity.
Ultimately, I hope to combine my background in psychology with my passion for content creation to connect with people, uplift voices, and continue growing as both a student and creator.