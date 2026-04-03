How to Achieve Natural Makeup: Acne-prone Friendly

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever felt like your skin was breaking out and feeling itchy every time you do your makeup? As someone with sensitive acne-prone skin who has tried many different makeup products due to content creation, I have figured out what products do not irritate my skin and learned that less is more. Most products clog pores no matter if the product says it does not, test it out on an orange if you don’t believe me.

Starting off with primer, I have always used the ELFCosmetics Gripping Primer which has prevented my skin from breaking out and reduces flaky makeup. That is the best way to prep your skin for makeup on top of skincare.

I have stopped wearing foundation products, occasionally I will wear it. If I use a foundation, it is the Beauty of Joseon Skin Tint Foundation because it smooths your skin tone, protects your skin with SPF, while also being able to go from minimal to full coverage.

As someone who is always on the go I prefer using a concealer that has minimal coverage for my under eyes without making it look worse by not directly applying it on my under eye bags. You have to work your way from below your eye bags to where that area of your face is. The brands I use are Tarte cosmetics and Kulfi beauty by using two dots total and blending with a wet beauty blender and lightly tap it because it prevents flaky under eyes and brightens your complexion.

For blush I use the Fwee Pudding Pot or The Creme Shop Lip and Cheek Balm because I can easily just use my fingers to blend it out without it separating on my face.

I absolutely love faux freckles even having natural ones. I like to add the waterproof one that does not break out my face from the brand Marylia Scott Cosmetics. They are not a really well known brand, however their products have one of the best formulas.

Lastly, I do my lip combo. I am someone who hates sticky lipglosses, therefore the top lip products I use are Summer Fridays in the shade iced coffee. I absolutely love the formulas of their lip balms and they are very hydrating. Another one of my favorite brands is Glow Recipe, in the scent watermelon, the shade and pigment is absolutely amazing. Sheglam is one of the more underrated brands for lip products. I love both strawberry milk and cocoa cookies. These are the best shades. The best lip liner that goes with any gloss is by Wonder skin in the shade saddle; it’s one of the most natural lip liners on the market and is both creamy and matte.

This is everything that I use on a daily basis and decreases the chances of breakouts very safely for sensitive skin. I hope these products end up in your routine!