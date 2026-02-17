A Student Teacher’s Guide to Dressing for the Classroom

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On the night before my first day of Clinical 1, I spent two full hours trying on outfits, hoping to land on something that felt like me. I wanted to feel like a teacher, but not give “millennial teacher Pinterest board” (sorry, millennials). My Tik Tok and Pinterest teacher outfit research got me nowhere and I ended up falling asleep, stressed because I hadn’t picked out an outfit. At 6:30 a.m. the morning of, I finally settled on white jeans, black loafers, and a dark green long sleeve. It was fine. It just wasn’t the perfect first‑day‑of‑teaching moment I had imagined for meeting my sixth graders, my cooperating teacher, and the principals.

As the weeks went on, though, I started to find my real teacher style. I gravitated toward comfy and stylish but still professional pieces, clean sneakers or loafers, and accessories that jazzed everything up: blue light glasses (sometimes doubling as a headband), cardigans, jackets, and the occasional headband. Little by little, I figured out how to dress like a teacher and like myself.

With spring placements beginning and student teachers heading into classrooms, the pressure to look professional every day, especially on a college student budget, can feel overwhelming. So, here’s my honest guide to the pieces that have carried me through student teaching, plus easy outfit formulas to help you build a functional, affordable teacher wardrobe. The secret? Layering.

The Closet Essentials:

Plain T-Shirts and Long Sleeves: A teacher is nothing without her basic tees. They go with everything and are always comfortable. Just double check that they're not cropped or see-through!

Bodysuits: Speaking of avoiding crop tops, bodysuits are the perfect solution. Paired with a pair of dress pants and a cardigan or jacket, bodysuits can be a great layering option.

Jean Jacket: I wear my jean jacket almost every day in the field. Since it's denim, it generally matches most of my outfits. They're super easy to throw on and keep you warm if your classroom gets chilly. I have one from Old Navy and American Eagle, but these can be easily thrifted!

Cardigan: In true English teacher fashion, I can't not mention the iconic English teacher cardigan. They are easy to throw on, comfortable, cozy, and perfectly allows for the disappointed English teacher wrap.

Dress Pants: Dress pants in neutral colors are one of the easiest things to style for teaching. They can be paired with any shirt or sweater and make you look professional while staying comfortable. If you're able to, I highly recommend finding dress pants that are secretly activewear. Old Navy has a few of these and I live by them.

Linen Pants: Linen pants are one of the comfier options for teaching but they always make you look put together! This is a great way to add some color or fun patterns into your outfit, too, especially paired with a neutral top or sweater.

Jeans (if allowed): If your school allows teachers to wear jeans, this is one of the easiest pieces to style! As long as there are no rips, they go perfectly well with any top or jacket. If your school doesn't allow traditional denim-colored jeans, you can almost always get away with colored jeans like white, solid black, or a bright color.

Long Dresses/Skirts: School-appropriate dresses and skirts (below the knee) are perfect for warm days, but can also be layered with a sweater, cardigan, or jean jacket. I also like to wear short/long sleeve basic shirts over or under a long dress if it has spaghetti straps! Just don't forget to wear biker shorts or cropped leggings with it.

Shoes:

Loafers: Loafers are the most professional looking shoes but they aren't always comfortable. If your school doesn't allow sneakers, invest in a comfortable but wearable pair of loafers.

Sneakers: If your school allows sneakers, just make sure they're clean and presentable. Don't wear your gym sneakers to school. Sneakers are also a fun way to accessorize! A pop of color or a classic white pair can pull an outfit together while still keeping you comfortable all day.

Boots: Boots or booties are always a safe choice. Just make sure the heel isn't too high that you risk being in pain at the end of the day. These can be especially cute with a dress or skirt!

The opportunities are endless with these closet staples, but here are some of my go-to outfit formulas:

Dress pants + plain tee + jean jacket Dress pants + bodysuit + jacket or cardigan Linen/dress pants + sweater Long dress + jean jacket or cardigan Long skirt + fitted long sleeve + cardigan Jeans + plain tee + cardigan Jeans + sweater

Extra tips for new student teachers: