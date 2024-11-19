The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the semester: classes are relentless, breaks feel light years away, and daily routines are starting to drag. This is often when “seasonal depression” sneaks in. You might start feeling a little sad, lonely, anxious, homesick, or find yourself rarely caring about anything at all. It’s a tough cycle to break, but here are a few tips to help if you’re feeling the seasonal blues creeping in.

Find bright spots in your routine: Mid-semester, you might be finding it hard to make time for yourself. So, as finals approach, it is important to find little moments in your daily routine that spark joy. Take time to treat yourself! Get a sweet treat or your favorite coffee/drink to bring to your hardest class. Plan to get dinner with a friend after class on the same day every week. Find a cute study spot whether that’s on campus or off! My personal favorites include the second or third floor of the Education Building by the windows, the tables between Eick and the library (if it’s not too cold), and the third floor of the library. Incorporate things into your routine that bring you joy, so you have something to look forward to each week, even with a packed schedule! Get outside: This is a common remedy for mental health struggles, but it’s a classic for a reason. Catching at least 30 minutes of sunlight daily, even with shorter daylight hours, has shown to significantly boost mood and ease depressive symptoms, especially during the fall and winter months. This doesn’t have to be exercise, though a quick “hot girl walk” with some good music can work wonders for your mental and physical health. It can be as simple as sitting outside to do homework—whether at campus picnic tables or on a blanket on the grass—or taking a stroll to grab food or coffee. Dress up for class: Look good, feel good – that’s my motto. Dressing nice for class can actually have a surprisingly positive impact. By feeling confident about your appearance, you naturally feel more prepared, which can translate into better focus and performance in class. Not to mention, it’s a fantastic way to express yourself! So, put on that cute sweater, rock your favorite jeans, and if it makes you feel good, do your hair and makeup! Dressing up a little might just set the tone for a productive, cheerful day! Prioritize self-care: Do things that look after your body and your mind! Do your skincare routine, blowout your hair, take an “everything shower,” get your nails done (or do them yourself). By taking time to care for yourself, you’ll feel more balanced and rejuvenated, making it easier to tackle your daily challenges with a positive mindset. Meditation is also a great way to center yourself and help you focus on your goals for the day. Focus on eating healthily and nourishing your body with essential nutrients, and don’t forget breakfast. This will fuel you for all the productive tasks you’ll tackle, although an occasional sweet treat never hurts! Remember, self-care isn’t selfish; it’s essential. Embrace it! Don’t be afraid to ask for help: There is no shame in reaching out, whether this looks like asking a question about the homework, asking for an extension on your essay, or simply asking to talk to someone. Take advantage of professors’ office hours, the tutoring center, and other resources available on campus. It’s okay to need some extra time on an assignment. Support is there for a reason, and everyone needs a hand now and then. Don’t hesitate to lean on your resources; it’s a sign of strength, not weakness.

As the seasons shift and the seasonal blues start to creep in, taking extra good care of yourself becomes crucial. By adopting these small but impactful habits, you can get through the harder months with a little more ease. Remember, it’s all about finding what works for you and making time for the things that lift your spirits. Embrace these tips and let them guide you through the colder months with a little more warmth and brightness. You’ve got this!