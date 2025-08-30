This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You will never know if you don’t try.

In college, you are entering a time where you constantly see others’ success. Not only are we doom-scrolling through TikTok, but we are also doom-scrolling through LinkedIn. Internships, new full-time careers, new jobs, new fellowships, new positions, and so much more. We are constantly comparing ourselves to our peers, and it is often hard to remember that comparison is the thief of joy! When people spend time comparing themselves to others, comparing achievements, and comparing themselves to those in different areas of life than themselves, they lose confidence and motivation to put themselves out there.

One thing that I have noticed from all of the different breakout stars right now is that they all were proactive, consistent, and put themselves out there to reach their goals! Grammy Award-Winning artist Doechii got fired from her job, and took that as an opportunity to full send into her rap and music career, and look where she is now! Serena Page from Love Island USA took a leap of faith and moved to Los Angeles, California, from Houston, Texas, worked multiple jobs, in a new city, and now she is living a lavish life and taking the internet by storm. These are extreme examples, of course, but they show that by taking steps that may be scary and taking charge, you will get where you want to be!

This looks different for everyone, and reeling it back into college, apply for the position, go on the interview, send that email, pitch yourself! Do not hold yourself back because you’re comparing your resume to someone else’s. Apply to things even if you think they may be out of your league! You’re gaining interviewing experience (which is so important), putting your name in the pool, interacting with professionals, learning what you need for next time, and you might even just shock yourself and get the position! Never be afraid to put yourself out there; the worst that can happen is a rejection, which sounds crazy, but it’s true! While rejection seems scary, if you continue gaining all of those things I mentioned, the rejection is the least of your worries, because you learned and gained so much in the process. And again, you may just end up getting the position!

Believing in yourself and taking steps to reach your goals will only get you closer to where you want to be. Keeping this all in mind, it is also important to know that it’s okay to just chill! Not every summer needs to be filled to the brim with internships. It is okay to just focus on school work – the degree is what is most important here! It is okay to have to work rather than being in a million different organizations and clubs. It is okay to have no reason at all to just want to relax and enjoy your time in college! College is just four years, spend it doing what makes you happy! Don’t compare yourself to your peers – you’re doing amazing things! And always remember that you’ll never know if you don’t try!