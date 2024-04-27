Work Hard, Study Harder

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the end of my first year in college is coming to a close, I’ve had time to reflect on the growth that being a full-time student, as well as working a part-time job, has brought me… Whether it was making time for studying, self-care, or figuring out my route to work so I can make it on time, it all taught me the responsibility of being truly independent. Months later, and I finally figured out how to balance my life.

During the beginning, I struggled a lot with allowing myself time to study. Some weeks I would put in 35+ hours, and I had no idea how I would make it throughout the week without completely burning myself out. I became less aware of how bad I was tanking my mental health. I noticed less motivation for school because of how tired I would come back from work. Physically, I wasn’t eating or sleeping enough because I was always on the go, making it difficult for me to have energy throughout the day or be able to give my full attention to a lecture.

This got to the point where I was urging for help. I began bible studies for the first time and it was the beginning of my growth. (This is not for everyone, and I am not implying this is the ONLY solution to anyone going through a similar situation. This is simply my experience.) I finally had found an outlet and could start to see a clear path on what to do. I realized that I wasn’t the only one experiencing this, doing things like limiting my hours at work, fitting in studying and readings on days I had big breaks between classes, as well as making a steady sleeping and eating schedule. It would all take patience and accountability. Everyone has different ways they deal with effective planning that works for them, what I did might not work for everyone.

Now, I have learned how to successfully manage my time and it has resulted in me taking in the benefits that come with that: Decreased stress, increased productivity, improved confidence and self discipline, and creating a lot more compassion for myself. A year later, and I have finished my first-year with a 3.5 GPA, creating new friendships, becoming healthier, and trusting God and his word more.