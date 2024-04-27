Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Work Hard, Study Harder

Dayanara Cruz
As the end of my first year in college is coming to a close, I’ve had time to reflect on the growth that being a full-time student, as well as working a part-time job, has brought me… Whether it was making time for studying, self-care, or figuring out my route to work so I can make it on time, it all taught me the responsibility of being truly independent. Months later, and I finally figured out how to balance my life.

During the beginning, I struggled a lot with allowing myself time to study. Some weeks I would put in 35+ hours, and I had no idea how I would make it throughout the week without completely burning myself out. I became less aware of how bad I was tanking my mental health. I noticed less motivation for school because of how tired I would come back from work. Physically, I wasn’t eating or sleeping enough because I was always on the go, making it difficult for me to have energy throughout the day or be able to give my full attention to a lecture.

This got to the point where I was urging for help. I began bible studies for the first time and it was the beginning of my growth. (This is not for everyone, and I am not implying this is the ONLY solution to anyone going through a similar situation. This is simply my experience.) I finally had found an outlet and could start to see a clear path on what to do. I realized that I wasn’t the only one experiencing this, doing things like limiting my hours at work, fitting in studying and readings on days I had big breaks between classes, as well as making a steady sleeping and eating schedule. It would all take patience and accountability. Everyone has different ways they deal with effective planning that works for them, what I did might not work for everyone.

Now, I have learned how to successfully manage my time and it has resulted in me taking in the benefits that come with that: Decreased stress, increased productivity, improved confidence and self discipline, and creating a lot more compassion for myself. A year later, and I have finished my first-year with a 3.5 GPA, creating new friendships, becoming healthier, and trusting God and his word more.

Howdy! My name is Dayanara Cruz. A bit of background info about me: Born in a small city up in the Texas Panhandle, called Amarillo. I was raised most of my childhood in Miami, FL. But then came back to TX and stayed here since. I am a Latina first-generation student at Texas A&M University. My major is Political Science, making me a student at The Bush School of Government & Public Service as well. I plan to get my masters in public administration and eventually start working in local government. Gig em' !!!!