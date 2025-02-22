The Theatre Company is Performing The Sound of Music!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, February 22, 2025 – This weekend The Theatre Company will be performing the classical musical that we all love, otherwise known as The Sound of Music. Originally based on a book, The Sound of Music has a life of its own. From broadway to movie, this musical has had a multitude of adaptations.

And now The Theatre Company has brought it to the good people of College Station / Bryan. This musical stars Audrey Cook as Maria. Adrienne Dobson will be directing these two hours of splendid, musical fun.

And better yet? Admission ranges from an affordable $20-23.

The musical will be performed until March 2nd so go see it while you still can. Show times are typically offered at either 2pm or 7pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Purchase your tickets here!