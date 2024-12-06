The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Emotional support animals can often be misunderstood, but I am here to walk you through what they are, how they benefit their owners, the process of registering an emotional support animal, and the legal protection you are granted when your animal is registered.

What is an Emotional Support Animal (ESA)?

People can sometimes be uncertain about what an emotional support animal is, and they are often thought of as a mix between service animals and glorified pets. An ESA is an animal that you own and take care of very much like you would a pet, however, ESAs provide therapeutic benefits for individuals who struggle with their mental health, i.e. their owners. An emotional support animal can be any realistic domesticated animal, most commonly people have cats and dogs. An emotional support animal does not require any sort of specified training, their sole role is providing comfort to their owners. To register emotional support animals, letters from medical professionals prescribe the animals as ESAs, this provides legal protection to the owner and animal in certain situations.

Benefits of Having an Emotional Support Animal:

Having an animal provides dependable companionship. Emotional support animals help alleviate feelings of anxiety, depression, loneliness, and phobias. Caring for an animal can help build one’s sense of responsibility and independence. Having a living creature who loves and depends on you is a phenomenal support system in times of struggle. Animals can often be great stress relievers at the end of the day. The combination of building a routine, increased physical activity, unconditional companionship, and the calming nature of animals all work together to help improve one’s mental health.

If You Want To Obtain an Emotional Support Animal:

The first step to having an emotional support animal is having an animal. An ESA can be any domesticated animal. Most commonly, people get cats, dogs, birds, fish, and rabbits, but really any animal that can reasonably be taken care of and controlled in public spaces can be an ESA. Once you adopt your new animal to have and to hold forever and ever, it is time to go to the doctor. Any licensed therapist or medical equivalent can write a formatted letter prescribing your new emotional support animal. With the letter, your new friend is now a registered ESA.

If You Already Have an Animal:

If you already have a pet, you can still register them as an emotional support animal. A conversation with your medical provider can determine if you qualify for an ESA. If having an emotional support animal can be a serviceable tool for your mental health, your medical provider will write a letter detailing the importance of your animal remaining in your care at all times. Your fur baby is now a registered emotional support animal with this letter.

Benefits of Registering Your ESA:

While you can just have a pet and call them your emotional support animal, obtaining these letters does have advantages. When your animal is considered registered you have legal protection in some situations. If your housing does not allow animals, your letter protects your right to have your animal with you in your housing. When your animal is a registered ESA you cannot be charged any pet deposits or fees for them to live with you. You also have legal protection when traveling with your emotional support animal. If you are flying, your animal can travel in the main cabin with you at no additional fee. So in the end, if you want to save some money and never be told you can not have your animal, go ahead and get the little guy registered.

Whether you’re considering adopting a new pet or registering an existing one, the positive impact of an ESA can be significant by offering loyal support in times of emotional distress. While any domesticated animal can serve as an ESA, obtaining a prescription from a qualified medical professional is essential for legal protections and benefits, such as housing rights and travel allowances. Emotional support animals can be a rewarding tool in enhancing the mental well-being of their owners by providing companionship, reducing feelings of anxiety and loneliness, and fostering a sense of responsibility.