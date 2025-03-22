Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
women hugging and smiling
women hugging and smiling
Photo by Elly Fairytale from Pexels
Wellness > Sex + Relationships

What I’ve Learned About Myself During My Long-Distance Relationships

Faith Bryan
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Having long-distance relationships while also being in college has been both challenging and rewarding, to say the least. I’ve come to learn a lot about myself during this time, especially as I navigate the reality of being more alone than I’m used to. It’s an experience that has tested my resilience and opened my eyes to the beauty of personal growth.

The transition to college meant moving from my loved ones, especially those I was used to having around to hang out whenever I needed. I’ve always valued the comfort of having those people around, so this new sense of solitude or “loneliness” was difficult to accept and deal with at first. However, during this time I’ve come to realize that being alone doesn’t have to be a bad thing. It’s given me space to reflect on who I am/want to be outside of my relationships and to build a stronger sense of ME! Learning how to embrace my own company has been one of the most rewarding lessons I’ve learned in college.

Watching people like my boyfriend/close friends graduate and move on with their lives has also been bittersweet. On one hand, it’s a reminder of how much change is happening in my life, but on the other, it’s a blessing to not only witness but be a part of their growth. Their successes are a source of pride for me now, because I’ve looked beyond the sadness of knowing we’re no longer in the same chapter of life. I’ve come to appreciate that growth and change are inevitable, and it’s beautiful to see those I care about get to experience it. 

One thing that has made the distance easier is finding communities in college. Joining organizations and making new friends has been a great way to fill what I thought were “voids” left by being away from home and those I was used to spending my time with. Also being able to visit my loved ones every once in a while has given me something to look forward to. Those visits are like a light at the end of the tunnel for me when school gets hard or I start to feel lonely (which is normal and ok btw!). It’s these visits that make the separation more manageable knowing that we’ll have time together again soon.

Having long-distance relationships has shown me the importance of change, finding new connections, and appreciating the space we’re given to miss our loved ones again. If there’s one thing I can do, I want to be able to let people in similar situations know it’s gonna be okay. Distance isn’t the end of the world or your relationship. Find the good as I did. Tell yourself that the distance is a chance to be able to grow and miss those people, making being with them again even sweeter! 

Faith Bryan

TAMU '25

Faith Bryan is a 21 year old from The woodlands, Texas. She graduated from Highschool in Magnolia, Texas, and went on to study communications at Texas A&M University as a first generation Aggie. Faith is currently a junior, and plans on pursuing Law School following graduation.  She is a member of the Pre-Law Society at Texas A&M where she hopes to gain the necessary guidance needed to thrive in Law School post grad. She is also a member of Aggie Best Buddies, an international student orginziation dedicated to creating opportunities for one-on-one friendships and advocating for inclusion in all aspects of society. Faith also dedicates her time to writing articles for the Texas A&M chapter of the HerCampus magazine and is a involved committee member for the orginzation. She has been writing personal short stories for 6+ years, and has published two adcedmic analysis on topics pertaining to psychology and the world around us.  Faith enjoys spending her free time at home with the people she loves, cooking, shopping, reading, and going out to create memories with her best friends. She also enjoys being on campus where she can incorporate herself into the campus community that she loves and cherishes so much. 