Watermelon Bash, A Success!

College Station, Texas, October 25, 2024 – Watermelon Bash was a smashing success! This even was held on Sunday, October 20, at the Stack Fields and successfully promoted a fun time and raised money for a summer camp for children and teens impacted by parental cancer.

The event was overflowing with vibrant energy and excitement. Watermelon Bash attendees turned out in great numbers and soon after it began, the event was a sea of green Watermelon Bash T-shirts.

Students and families participated in numerous activities at the event, such as the Watermelon Smash – where participants smashed watermelons to pieces with sledgehammers, Melon Superslide, and a bouncy house obstacle course.

There were also other watermelon-themed stations where attendees could play baseball with watermelons, get their faces painted to transform them into watermelons, and many more.

Moreover, participants had the opportunity to put their friends in “Bash Jail” – a fun, harmless way to joke around.

Attendees could help themselves to free Redbulls provided throughout the event. Next to the Redbull tent, participants could ride around on miniature versions of motorbikes within a designated area.

The event is not purely fun-related, though. Century Men’s Society hosts the Watermelon Bash with the purpose of fundraising for Camp Kesem, an organization that supports children and teens affected by parents with cancer.

Tickets were $22 and once purchased, attendees were provided access to all activities, a meal voucher, and a T-shirt promoting the event. Their money contributed to Camp Kesem’s mission, directly supporting the organization’s efforts to continue offering services to families in need.

Camp Kesem benefits significantly from the money raised. The summer camp is a nationwide non-profit organization that provides its services free of charge to all campers. The funds raised through philanthropic events are crucial to the camp’s operation.

The carnival-style event was the perfect way to enjoy fun weekend plans with friends while raising money for a good cause. Including food, various activities, and an overall amusing atmosphere, the Watermelon Bash was an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.