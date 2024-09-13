The Varying Opinions on Energy Drinks

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, I am not unlikely to have some caffeinated drinks regularly, especially with many different types readily available. Energy drinks are a common source for college students for late-night study sessions, a mid-day pick-me-up, or a morning boost. The marketing behind certain energy drinks doesn’t necessarily have to do with the product, but with what we associate with drinking them.

The emergence of Red Bull’s advertising strategy launched a new way to look at energy drinks. The science behind energy drinks has always been discussed, as many see the high caffeine levels and additives (taurine and artificial sweeteners). This has led to “clean” energy drinks being produced, which guides their marketing campaigns. These “healthier” drinks focus their strategies on demonizing other companies for unhealthy sugar concentrations and harmful stimulants. I haven’t found a statement by Red Bull where they comment on the negative side effects, but the research behind their product is standard in comparison to other drinks on the market. Shockingly, Red Bull has a lower caffeine level (on average).

Red Bull does not mentioning the harmful side effects tied to their product and continues to push the product as helpful. Their slogan “Red Bull gives you wings” is one of the most recognizable due to the extensive advertisements with the slogan and logo; this slogan is present on each and every can. Their marketing also extends to more human interactions, with representatives of Red Bull giving out free merchandise. TAMU has seen its fair share of Red Bull reps giving out free Red Bull during finals time. Besides colleges students, busy professionals and travelers on long journeys are also targeted. Most people would consider these activities (cramming for finals or working 24-hour days) as valid reasons to need an energy boost, therefore subconsciously connecting Red Bull with a good thing. Red Bull also uses social media and extreme sports professionals to promote their product, furthering their mission to associate their product with people and activities deemed fun or impressive.

The use of energy drinks as a long-term source is proven to damage the body over time, specifically the cardiovascular system. This fact doesn’t seem to deter most people, as proven by the marketing strategies produced by many energy drink companies. Most companies focus on minimizing these side effects by overshadowing them with flashy imagery and promoting moderation. Red Bull is perhaps the best example of a company focused on advertising an experience rather than a product, and their success proves to be a feat to overcome.