Photo by Rachel Park from Unsplash
TAMU | Culture

The “Perfect” Secret Ingredient

Deborah Adesina Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
On a bright Sunday morning, I woke up determined to make the perfect French toast. Not just regular French toast. Not dining hall French toast. I mean the kind that’s golden on the outside, soft in the middle, dusted with powdered sugar like it’s been kissed by romance itself. The kind you make when you want the morning to feel special. The apartment was quiet. My roommates were still asleep. I tied my scarf, turned on some soft R&B, and stepped into the kitchen like I was about to host my own little brunch show.

I kept thinking, What makes French toast perfect? Is it cinnamon? Vanilla? The golden flip at just the right moment?

So I started with the basics.

French Toast
 The “Perfect” French Toast (Serves 2–5)Ingredients

8–10 slices of thick bread (Texas toast or brioche)

4 eggs

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt

2–3 tablespoons butter (for the pan)

Toppings

Powdered sugar

Fresh strawberries or bananas

Maple syrup

Whipped cream

 The “Perfect” Secret Ingredient… Love

-I whisked the eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt until smooth and creamy. I dipped each slice of bread gently, not too long, just enough to soak in all that sweetness.

-When the butter melted in the pan, and the first slice started to sizzle, I felt it. That warm, comforting smell fills the kitchen. I flipped it carefully, watching it turn that perfect golden brown.

-One by one, I stacked them high. Powdered sugar floated down softly. Syrup drizzled over the edges. Strawberries on top for the cute factor.

-My roommates wandered in, smiling before they even tasted it.

And that’s when it hit me. French toast is already perfect. The real “perfect” secret ingredient isn’t something you measure with a spoon. It’s the love you mix in while you’re whisking. It’s the care in flipping each slice. It’s the joy of sharing breakfast with your people. That’s what makes it perfect. And trust me, you can taste it.

XOXO 

Deborah Adesina

TAMU '27

