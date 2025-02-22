This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, February 22, 2025 – This Sunday Polite Coffee Co. will be hosting The Market Off Main. Various local vendors will have booths on the Polite lawn from 11:00am – 4:00pm this Sunday, February 23. This event only happens once a month so make sure you don’t miss it!

There will be plenty of different goods offered, from vintage clothing to jewelry and more! This event is hosted with the purpose to give a spotlight to local businesses. Shop local and shop Polite.

And if you yourself have a business, Polite encourages you to email them to secure a spot for next month!