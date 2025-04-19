The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever found yourself just stuck? You know you want to work but you just can’t? Academic burnout is a very real thing and so is procrastination. But how can you overcome burnout and procrastination and be more efficient?

PRE-tASK PREP

The first step to becoming more efficient with your time and completing your to-do list has a lot to do with your pre-task preparation. You have to feel good to do good – meaning you have to be well rested and energized. Many college students, including myself, have pretty messed up sleep schedules whether it be a result from bedtime doom scrolling or pulling all-nighters for that one exam or project you kept putting off. Sleep is incredibly important for your overall mental and physical health and in order to become a more efficient individual you must get a good night’s rest. There is a second part to feel good do good: look good, feel good. Hype yourself up, put yourself together, do your makeup, do your hair, put on a cute outfit. In order to feel good you have to look good. However one thing to keep in mind is that looking good is subjective, it may mean something different for you than it does for me. To me, looking good means putting on a cute outfit and having my makeup done. To you, looking good may mean working out (a hot girl walk never hurt anyone) or doing your skincare routine. Whatever it may be, the first step to efficiency is all about being the best version of yourself and prepping yourself to conquer the world. Photo by bruce mars from Unsplash

Finding the perfect spot

The second step to becoming more efficient is finding the perfect study spot and time. Health professionals suggest that having a specific area that is designated for studying (not your bed queen) helps boost productivity because it allows the brain to make a mental association/connection between completing tasks and whatever study area you have chosen. Basically whenever you think of this spot, you should think about being a productive. Another important thing to consider is the time you chose to study or complete a task. Everyone associates productivity with waking up at the crack of dawn and starting, but that is so not true. If your most productive time is between 4-6pm, then so be it. You will get more work done in those two hours than you would have waking up at 6am and spending the whole day trying to work. My favorite place to study on campus is either 4th floor at Evans Annex or the ILCB from 7-10pm. I have a harder time being productive during the day but I know once it gets dark outside I will lock in for good. You just have to find what works for you and let it be known what works for you might not be the same everyday.

A SWEET TREAT

Okay now that you’re well rested, have found your perfect spot, and time to be productive, go get yourself a sweet treat (or salty if that is what you prefer). I usually get myself a coffee or energy drink and pair it with a little snack (Brookside Acai Blueberry Dark Chocolate has never failed me). You might be thinking why get a treat before being productive, shouldn’t I treat myself after? Well I will be happy to explain that getting yourself a treat beforehand number one gives you a much needed energy boost and number two it triggers dopamine release in the brain which can enhance mood and motivation. If you were gonna grab sweet treat anyways, now you have a scientific reason to back you up! Photo by Cathryn Lavery from Unsplash

Warm up

Before you officially start working on your task you have to warm up. Warming up is different for everyone. For me, it is making my to do list while watching a quick 2O minute episode of Brooklyn 99 (the best show ever!!). As I am doing this, I am acclimating myself mentally and physically to devote myself to productivity and completing the task at hand without procrastinating or burning myself out too quick. For you warming up may mean finding the perfect playlist, updating your calendar, or even calling your family/friends. Another key aspect to warming up is completing easy and trivial tasks first) so that one you can cross it off your to-do list and two) so you have a feeling of productivity and can hype yourself through those more difficult tasks that actually require you to critically think. If you start with the hard stuff, you may be more likely to give up and burn out quicker.

pomodoro method