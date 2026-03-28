The Culture Behind Iconic World Cup Jerseys

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the World Cup just around the corner[ Summer 2026!!] Many of the national teams collaborated with sports brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Puma to release the new updated jerseys for fans across the globe. Since there is so much to cover, in this article, I will talk about my top 3 jerseys that have been released so far and what the meaning behind them is.

1. Brasil

As we all know, Brazil is known for its iconic bright yellow. In their new jerseys, the main color is, of course, yellow, with emerald green on their Nike logo, neckline, armhole, and sleeve cuff. On the very left, it has a logo of stars.

It has adopted its color and symbols from their flag, as yellow represents their country’s mineral wealth, such as gold, and green symbolizes the Amazon rainforest. Finally, the 27 stars that are within the blue celestial globe reflect the night sky over Rio de Janeiro and the 26 states, and the Federal District.

2. Australia

Similar to Brazil, the Australia jerseys consist of two colors, mustard and emerald green. Although none of these colors can be found in their flag. One detail that makes this merchandise very unique is its Kangaroo and Emu, which are placed on the left side of the shirt.

These two animals are the official symbols of Australia due to their uniqueness, which can only be found in this country. The second reason why they were chosen to represent them is that they can not walk backward. Therefore, it symbolizes a nation moving forward. Overall, it definitely fits, as we all know, Australia is known for its animals and insect species that can only be found here, and one of the reasons why people are afraid to visit [including me]

3. Jamaica

What I like about Jamaica is that it consists of different shapes and colors across the shirt. The main color is black, but across the sleeves, it has wavy lines that are bright green. Across the hem, it contains, from circles, wavy lines, to rectangles. As well as the green, red, orange, and yellow colors that give off that neon display. Lastly, there is a small picture of Bob Marley near the hem as well. What I love about this jersey is that it is very colorful and has so many details.

In the flag of Jamaica, the color black represents the strength, creativity, and resilience of its citizens. As for the shapes that symbolize Rastafari culture and celebrate the legacy of Bob Marley.

There are still so many jerseys you can look at on these sports brands. Each Jersey has its own culture and symbols. I definitely recommend analyzing their merchandise even if you may not root for the team. Overall, the World Cup is about uniting the globe through the eyes of soccer.