My Therapy Has Fur and Paws

If you had told me two years ago that I would be the owner of two amazing cats, I would have said you were crazy, but now I genuinely can not imagine my life without them. This past June, I was visiting my friend’s house when a sweet baby kitten showed up looking for a forever home. I immediately took her in and named her Lily. She has now brought me so much laughter and comfort that I decided to adopt a friend named Millie, so now our family is complete. Lily and Millie are only one month apart and extremely sassy, so they will truly be best friends forever.

Before adopting my fur babies, my mental health was pretty low, and I was pretty lonely, not having an animal with me like I was used to. Growing up, my family always had tons of animals, and I am also such an animal person that we have had almost any pet you can think of. Being at college, I often came home to an empty room and did not really have anything to look forward to keep me busy. Now that I have Lily and Millie, I am always busy and very entertained. They are the best of friends, inseparable, and I truly enjoy coming home to them every day. They are just as excited to see me as I am to see them. I have noticed that when I am upset, my girls comfort me. Lily especially likes to curl up right next to me, so I feel like she is showing me that everything is okay. Millie and Lily’s favorite activity is when I try to do homework at my desk; they are very determined to help me by sitting on my computer or papers.

The most influential benefit that I have experienced is the sense of routine every day. I stay extremely motivated and busy tending to my animals and making sure they are taken care of, to where I do not have time to worry about things that may hurt my mental health. It is also such a sense of responsibility to I have to get up at a certain time and be responsible for tending to my pets, resulting in great time management skills. Studies have shown that having animals or even interacting with them can increase dopamine through petting or playing. The release of dopamine can help your feelings and mental health by helping a person be in a better mood. The addition to a specific purpose in one’s life has been the largest help when it comes to having poor mental health.

Through my personal experience adopting cats, I can honestly say it was the best decision I have ever made. I have now improved my mental health so much and have such a great everyday routine. In the end, adopting my fur babies did not just change my mental health, but it also helped me find joy in the little things that keep me busy.