To some people, the class ring from their college isn’t an essential aspect of their life, but for an Aggie, it’s everything. The Aggie Ring symbolizes joining the Aggie Network, a powerful tool in the professional world. Only students who have completed 90 hours of A&M classes are eligible to order their ring. For most people, this event occurs around their junior or senior year, but it differs for every person; there is no right time to get your ring. Some people who have financial burdens that affect their ability to receive their ring are able to apply for this scholarship, where former students donate money towards a fund that helps 300 Aggies get their ring every year.

When I say the ring is a powerful tool for a professional future, I mean it; an Aggie ring opens the door for many people. Aggies help Aggies, Aggies hire Aggies. The Aggie Network is enormous, with 593,324 former students joining the network and connecting with fellow professional Aggies. While you can access many sources online on their website, like a job portal and professional consultations, the ring is the physical representation of this community. When you go into an interview or meet someone in a professional setting, the ring immediately is a conversation starter for those who understand the meaning behind it. They don’t have to see an Aggie’s resume to know they are hard workers.

Not only does the ring represent our network, but it also embodies our core values, enhancing the appeal of hiring an Aggie. An Aggie is supposed to have qualities of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity, and selfless service, something the Aggie ring symbolizes through its details. We have these values instilled in our actions from the first day we arrive on campus. Every student at A&M maintains these qualities, leading to our strong community that flourishes through the years and into the professional realm. It is also because of these qualities that our students are some of the best workers to hire and among the hardest workers around.

So if you have the chance to get your Aggie ring, do it! Not only do you have a really cool ring to wear for the rest of your life, but you also open up opportunities you might not have had before. I was automatically admitted to any Texas school, including the University of Texas. I chose A&M because of its community and the connection of all Aggies, even after you graduate. The web of Aggies spreads all over the world, so you never know when you’ll spot a ring in the wild.