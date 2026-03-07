Texas Guide to Spring Break Beach Destinations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is coming up soon, and with exams on your mind, planning a trip might seem stressful. But don’t worry, this guide covers the best beach towns in Texas for spring break. You can relax on South Padre Island, explore Mustang Island State Park, or enjoy amusement rides by the ocean, all without leaving Texas. Whether you want nightlife, nature, or just a quick weekend escape, these Texas destinations promise an enjoyable spring break close to home.

Galveston:

Galveston’s historic beaches and pier are great if you’re looking for a coastal spot this break. Stroll the beach, ride Pleasure Pier coasters, and visit local cafes and shops all within a short drive of each other.

Activities, Beaches, and Food Spots:

Seawall – great for walking, biking, and lying out in the sun.​

Stewart Beach – known for being family‑friendly and offering amenities.

East Beach – events and a livelier scene if that’s more your thing.​

Pleasure Pier – great amusement rides and games by the water.​

Gulf seafood at beachfront places – The Spot and Jimmy’s on the Pier.

South Padre:

South Padre Island’s beaches and endless water adventures make it one of Texas’ top spring break hotspots. Rent jet skis, catch live beach concerts, parasail, and hit beach bars, all in this lively town.

Activities, Beaches, and Food Spots:

Main beach strip near Clayton’s Beach Bar – spring break style parties and concerts.​

Travel to the north end of the island – slightly quieter, more open stretch of sand.​

Water activities – Jet skis, banana boat rides, parasailing, surfing, and snorkeling.

Casual beach bars and Gulf seafood – Bar Louie – South Padre Island or LongBoard Bar and Grill.

Port Aransas:

Port Aransas has great beaches and beautiful nature if you’re looking for a relaxing coastal getaway. You can drive on the sand for a bonfire, kayak around Mustang Island, enjoy fresh seafood, and watch dolphins.

Activities, Beaches, and Food Spots:

Port Aransas Beach – easy drive‑on sand, bonfires, and a hangout spot.

Mustang Island State Park – quieter beaches, camping, and stargazing.​

The jetty area/San Jose Island – great for shelling and exploring.

Sea life excursions – Dolphin‑watching boat tours.​

Port Aransas Nature Preserve – Relax on nature trails and birdwatching.​